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PR Newswire
15.09.2026 20:24 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Giggles, A Fast-Growing Social App, Debuts Revamp And Hits Top 50 On The U.S. App Store

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Giggles, a fast-growing social video app, today relaunched with a ground-up redesign that introduces Aura, an in-app points system for interacting with videos from creators, and collectible trend cards.

The relaunch marks a clear break from the trading mechanics Giggles was previously known for. The app is now a short-form video platform where users create, watch, and share content across comedy, food, sports, music, and memes. Aura replaces the old economy with a simpler one: it is earned by participating, spent on interactions and creator rewards, and has no cash value. Trend cards are digital collectibles that mark viral moments on the platform. They are earned and collected with Aura and exist to celebrate the content, memes, and creators that define the internet.

Built with the community

The redesign follows months of direct conversations with hundreds of Giggles users and creators about what they actually wanted from the app.

Alongside the new direction, Giggles shipped its largest set of technical improvements to date. The update eliminates the UI lag that affected earlier versions, fixes server-side issues that hurt performance at scale, and rebuilds the platform's moderation systems from the ground up.

Going the other way

The relaunch comes as the industry moves in the opposite direction. Major platforms are increasingly turning engagement into something to wager on, and AI-generated content and automated accounts are making it harder for real people to surface. In June 2026, The New York Times reported that Meta is developing a standalone prediction-market app that would let users bet on real-world events.

"Giggles started as a place to have fun, and this brings it back to that," said Justin Jin, co-founder and CEO of Giggles. "We spent the last few months talking to our users, and they were clear. They want to create, watch, and connect. So we built Aura as a simpler way to interact, and rebuilt the app to be faster, safer, and more fun. This is the Giggles we always wanted to make."

"We tore out everything that was holding the app back," said Edwin Wang, co-founder and CTO. "The lag is gone, the server issues are fixed, and moderation has been rebuilt from scratch. What we're shipping today is the most stable and safest version of Giggles we've ever put out, and it's the foundation for everything that comes next."

The redesigned Giggles is available now on the App Store. An Android version is planned before Q4 of 2026.

About Giggles

Giggles is a social video app for teenagers, founded in 2025 by Justin Jin and Edwin Wang. Users create, share, and discover short-form video across comedy, food, sports, music, memes, and more. To learn more, download Giggles on the App Store or visit giggles.me.

Media Contact:
Justin Jin
justin@giggles.me

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/giggles-a-fast-growing-social-app-debuts-revamp-and-hits-top-50-on-the-us-app-store-302879499.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.