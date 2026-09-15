SIG SAUER, Inc.: SIG SAUER Partnership Delivers First Suppressor Manufactured in Sweden

SIG SAUER, AMEXCI, and MP-SEC International strategic partnership strengthens Nordic manufacturing and NATO defense industrial capacity for current and future production needs

STOCKHOLM and ÖREBRO, Sweden, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SIG SAUER, an industry-leading manufacturer of cutting-edge firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, and advanced concepts for militaries and law enforcement around the world, reached a new milestone in defense licensed manufacturing capabilities. Together with partners AMEXCI AB and MP-SEC International AB, SIG SAUER produced its first suppressor in Sweden, which advances military readiness investment in the Nordics and NATO.

"As we continue to meet the growing needs of our international customers and partners, we are building capacity through high-quality and well-established local relationships," said Ron Cohen, CEO, SIG SAUER. "Our partnership in Sweden with AMEXCI and MP-SEC will support military modernization programs in the Nordics and position our combined capabilities to help meet NATO's future needs, all with SIG SAUER precision craftsmanship and premium quality."

Headquartered in the United States, SIG SAUER draws on more than 250 years of European heritage in Switzerland and Germany, SIG SAUER has partnerships in more than 90 countries and in Europe the company is increasing its production capabilities.

AMEXCI is a leading industrial 3D printing company with high-quality manufacturing capabilities supporting the defense, aerospace, and automotive sectors. With established production facilities in both Sweden and Finland, AMEXCI provides a strong industrial footprint and manufacturing capacity across the Nordic region. MP-SEC provides industry-leading assembly, testing, and distribution capabilities across a broad range of Nordic defense organizations and law enforcement authorities, where safety, reliability, and durability are critical mission requirements.

"It's exciting to reach this milestone with SIG SAUER, not only because it is an achievement for our team today but also because of what it represents for our region in the future," said Edvin Resebo, CEO of AMEXCI. "This milestone demonstrates that advanced manufacturing in the Nordics can be scaled to support future military requirements and strengthen regional defense readiness. With SIG's commitment to the region, we see this as just the beginning."

SIG SAUER has an exclusive partnership with AMEXCI and MP-SEC to deliver suppressors to support the SIG SAUER Light Machine Gun and broader military modernization programs in the Nordics. The collaboration combines local capabilities and distribution with SIG SAUER's existing global defense product design and engineering expertise, altogether boosting industrial capacity in the Nordics, a region that serves as a critical logistical and supply hub for NATO.

"Our partnership with SIG SAUER builds on our expertise with a premier company that shares our commitment to service and delivering technology for the most critical decisions and operations," said Pär Biörsson, CEO of MP-SEC. "We're proud to expand our partnership with SIG SAUER because it aligns with our ambition to continue industrial investment into the Nordics and help ensure a resilient local capability."

SIG SAUER serves as the official handgun provider to all branches of the U.S. military and is delivering America's Next Generation Squad Weapon program and ammunition and serves as a preferred partner to top militaries around the world.

About SIG SAUER Inc.

SIG SAUER Inc. is a leading manufacturer of premium firearms, electro-optics, ammunition, remote-controlled weapon stations, and drones. Building off its 250-year track record, the company's products are synonymous with industry-leading engineering, quality, and innovation which has made it the brand of choice across the defense industry, law enforcement, and shooting community. SIG SAUER serves all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and with a presence in more than 90 countries is the preferred partner to top militaries around the world. The company is certified a Great Place to Work. For more information, visit sigsauer.com.

Media Contact

Tory Mazzola

Vice President, Global Communications

media@sigsauer.com

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