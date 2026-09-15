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WKN: PAG911 | ISIN: DE000PAG9113 | Ticker-Symbol: P911
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15.09.26 | 17:35
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44,63045,64021:59
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ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 20:38 Uhr
258 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Luxe Digital: New Study Reveals Porsche is the Most Visible Luxury Brand in AI Answers, Followed by Dior and Louis Vuitton

Luxe Digital launches the Luxury AI Visibility Index, a monthly ranking of the luxury brands winning attention in AI search.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Porsche is the most visible luxury brand in AI search, outranking every fashion house, jeweler and watchmaker, according to a new AI visibility index for luxury brands released by Luxe Digital.

The monthly ranking evaluates more than 300 luxury brands across over 6 million AI mentions from five leading AI engines: ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity and Gemini.

Porsche takes the top spot with 74,515 mentions in AI conversations. It is also the only brand in the ranking to lead on all five engines. Dior (66,030) and Louis Vuitton (50,083) complete the podium, giving LVMH two of the three top positions.

The most striking finding is the strength of the automotive sector. Six of the 10 most AI-visible luxury brands are automotive: Porsche (1), Mercedes-Benz (4), Audi (5), Tesla (8), Volvo (9) and BMW (10).

Interestingly, a digital-first jeweler such as Brilliant Earth, ranks sixth in September, ahead of established luxury brands like Chanel and Cartier. Rolex is the highest-placed watchmaker at 11, just outside the top 10.

The index also shows that ranking #1 on Google does not automatically translate into AI visibility. Gucci, for years the most-searched luxury brand online, lands at 12, ahead of Hermès (15), Versace (17), Burberry (18) and Prada (19).

Visibility is also highly concentrated. The top 20 brands capture 55.4% of all AI attention measured, leaving hundreds of luxury houses to split the remainder.

"AI assistants are becoming the first stop for affluent consumers researching luxury," said Florine Eppe Beauloye, Editor in Chief of Luxe Digital. "They return a short list, and being absent can mean being left out of the conversation altogether. The fact that Brilliant Earth is currently more visible in AI-generated answers than Cartier should give pause to an industry that assumes brand equity looks after itself. Visibility isn't inherited-it's earned in public, through what trusted sources publish about you."

The complete ranking is published free and ungated at https://luxe.digital/rankings/, and is available for reproduction with attribution and a link. Luxe Digital publishes a new edition on the 15th of every month.

Methodology

The Luxury AI Visibility Index by Luxe Digital ranks the most visible luxury brands in AI search. It evaluates more than 300 luxury brands across ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity and Gemini, based on over6 million AI mentions.

About Luxe Digital

Luxe Digital is a publication of reference for business leaders and affluent consumers. The online magazine reports on the digital transformation of the luxury industry with smart and sophisticated stories. Luxe Digital's goal is to inspire and empower its readers with clarity and depth of understanding.

Contact:
Florine Eppe Beauloye, Editor in Chief
florine@luxe.digital

SOURCE: Luxe Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-study-reveals-porsche-is-the-most-visible-luxury-brand-in-ai-answers-follo-1221131

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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