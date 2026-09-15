Latest AI innovation in Honey gives patients choice over how to complete secondary screening, supports participation decisions, and connects high-quality referrals to sites faster

Trialbee, the global patient recruitment leader advancing technology and AI, is reimagining how patients connect with clinical trials by giving them greater choice over how and when they complete secondary screening through its new AI Pre-Screening Agent in the Honey Platform.

The agent introduces a faster, more flexible path for pre-qualification and participation decisions, and engages patients at the highest moment of interest as they are actively considering the study and ready to take the next step. Honey's inherent flexibility allows patients to either request a call with an experienced nurse or complete the full assessment with the AI Pre-Screening Agent to reduce delay and prevent potential dropped handoffs.

No matter which method patients choose, Trialbee provides sites with the same consistent, high-quality pre-qualification they trust reducing burden, enabling faster follow-up, and increasing the likelihood of consent and enrollment.

"Trialbee is committed to leading global patient recruitment into the next era by embedding AI with the clear purpose of making it easier for patients to connect with clinical trials faster," said Matt Walz, CEO of Trialbee. "Our conversational AI Pre-Screening Agent is the latest example of technology built in-house and informed by decades of hands-on recruitment expertise to solve a real enrollment bottleneck. That is the promise of intelligent recruitment and applied AI greater choice for patients, stronger support for sites, and meaningful data insights for study teams."

Giving Patients Choice in Secondary Screening

Many patients engage with clinical trial websites outside traditional business hours and should be able to take the next step the moment they are ready. Trialbee's AI Pre-Screening Agent gives them an immediate way to ask questions and complete secondary screening, while preserving the option to schedule a call with an experienced Trialbee nurse. Patients can choose the experience that works best for them, while sponsors and sites benefit from receiving high-quality referrals faster. With AI Pre-Screening in Honey, patients remain in control of how they proceed.

Supporting More Informed Participation Decisions

Beyond screening, the agent helps patients better understand the study and determine whether participation may be right for them. It provides immediate answers to general questions about clinical research and practical, study-specific questions about site locations, visit requirements, participation expectations, and next steps.

Each deployment is scoped to an individual study or program and grounded in approved study content and protocol criteria. Guardrails keep the agent focused on relevant, study-specific information and escalate questions that fall outside its scope.

Connecting High-Quality Referrals to Sites Faster

The AI Pre-Screening Agent also addresses a significant source of inefficiency in clinical trial recruitment. Across therapeutic areas, approximately 78% of candidates who complete an initial self-assessment are subsequently disqualified during secondary screening.

Completing secondary screening immediately and at scale helps identify ineligible candidates before site referral, reduces unnecessary follow-up, and ensures sites receive exclusively high-quality candidates. It also reduces delays between a patient expressing interest and completing screening, a critical point where candidates may otherwise drop off. By engaging patients immediately, answering their questions, and allowing them to take the next step on their terms, the agent helps more qualified candidates continue toward enrollment while giving sites greater confidence to review referrals and schedule screening and consent visits faster.

Built by Recruitment Experts and Native to Honey

Built by Trialbee and running natively within the Honey Platform, the agent was developed with continuous input from Trialbee's patient recruitment specialists, whose experience includes decades of screening patients by phone, along with learnings and feedback from sponsors, CROs, customers, sites, nurses, and other Honey users.

The agent creates one continuous experience from initial interest through secondary screening. Instead of requiring patients to submit a form, wait for a call, and restart the process in another channel, it answers their questions and guides them forward immediately while preserving the option to schedule a call with an experienced Trialbee nurse at any time.

Expanding Applied AI Across the Honey Platform

AI Pre-Screening is the latest addition to Trialbee's expanding suite of applied AI capabilities within Honey. These include…

Scout, a conversational agent for intelligent recruitment data insights

Candidate Summaries that consolidate eligibility details, nurse notes, assessments, and patient activity into a unified view for site staff

Duplicate Patient and Spam Detection

Automatic PII Masking in free-text fields

Global Patient Access checks that identify potential language and time-zone barriers

To learn how the Honey Platform puts Applied AI to work across global patient recruitment, request a demo at trialbee.com.

About Trialbee

Trialbee is the global patient recruitment leader reimagining the impact of Applied AI I clinical research. Its leading Honey Platform unifies patient outreach, medical pre-qualification, site-patient communication, and reporting to improve referral quality, trial finder support, and last-mile site handoff across clinical programs and therapeutic areas. With more than 2.5 million patient journeys managed in Honey, Trialbee supports over 6,000 research sites across 50 countries and 66 languages with a 91% repeat business rate with leading biopharmaceutical companies. Headquartered in Sweden and the United States, Trialbee is focused on advancing global patient recruitment to improve access to clinical research for all. Get started at www.trialbee.com.

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