Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Markus Dechering as President and Chief Operating Officer for Cargobull North America. Based in City of Industry, California, at Utility Trailer's corporate headquarters near Los Angeles, Dechering will lead Cargobull's continued growth and strategic expansion across North America.

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Markus Dechering, President COO, Cargobull North America

Since relocating from Northern Germany in 2024 and joining Cargobull North America's leadership team as Chief Technical Officer, Dechering has made a significant impact on the organization. He has played a pivotal role in building the Cargobull brand throughout Utility Trailer's extensive dealer network, helping strengthen the company's position in the North American refrigerated transportation market.

Dechering brings a unique combination of engineering expertise, deep product knowledge, and a comprehensive understanding of both European and North American transportation markets. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing product development, strengthening dealer relationships, and supporting the successful introduction and expansion of Cargobull solutions across the continent.

Prior to joining Cargobull North America, Dechering held leadership roles with Schmitz Cargobull AG in Münster, Germany, where he helped guide development efforts for the company's European Cargobull Transport Refrigeration Unit (TRU) platform. The experience and insights gained through that work have directly contributed to the momentum and success Cargobull is achieving in North America today.

In his new role as President COO, Dechering will continue to drive product innovation, dealer development, and customer support throughout North America. Working closely with Utility Trailer's dealer network, he will help ensure that Cargobull products, available exclusively through Utility, are supported by industry-leading sales, service and aftermarket support. His focus will remain on expanding access to Cargobull's refrigeration solutions, strengthening dealer service capabilities, and enhancing customer experience across the continent.

"Markus has been instrumental in taking Cargobull North America from concept to execution," said Steve Bennett, President COO for Utility. "His leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence have helped establish a strong foundation for Cargobull. I am confident that under his leadership, Utility and Cargobull will continue to accelerate our growth and strengthen our position in the North American refrigerated transportation market."

Dechering's appointment marks an important milestone for Cargobull North America as the company continues investing in innovative products, dealer support, and customer-focused solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of the transportation industry.

ABOUT UTILITY TRAILER

Utility Trailer is America's oldest privately owned, family-operated trailer manufacturer. Founded in 1914, the company designs and manufactures dry freight vans, flatbeds, refrigerated trailers, and aerodynamic technologies. Utility currently operates six trailer manufacturing facilities across North America. Utility's 3000R and the 3000R multi-temp refrigerated trailers are manufactured at the Atkins, Virginia, Clearfield, Utah and Piedras Negras, Mexico plants. The 4000D-X Composite series dry vans are manufactured at the Glade Spring, Virginia and Paragould, Arkansas plants. The 4000AE, 4000S, and 4000AE Drop Deck flatbeds are all manufactured at the Enterprise, Alabama facility. Utility is also the exclusive distributor of Cargobull TRU products, accessories and telematics. Cargobull TRUs are available options only on the 3000R. Utility has an extensive dealer network with over 140 locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and South America. Visit: www.utilitytrailer.com for more information.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Des Dugquem

Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., LLC

des.dugquem@utm.com