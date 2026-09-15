Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for August 2026.

August 2026 Operating Statistics

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.2 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $467 million;

CSE issuers completed 62 financings that raised an aggregate $165 million; and

The CSE welcomed listings from nine new companies and three fundamental changes of existing issuers, bringing total listed securities to 739 as at August 31, 2026.

"The Canadian Securities Exchange continues to achieve industry-leading growth in new Canadian corporate listings," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "We welcomed a total of twelve new corporate listings to the Exchange in August and another three to date in September, with particular strength in the mining industry. Mining entrepreneurs are eager to capitalize on exploration opportunities in today's market and continue to recognize the CSE as a cost-effective exchange that provides access to the capital and liquidity that helps them achieve their corporate objectives."

What's On at the CSE

The CSE will participate in The ArcsStone Kingswood Growth Summit 2026 on September 16, 2026. The event brings together corporate issuers, investors, and capital markets leaders to share insights, build relationships, and explore new opportunities. The program combines expert discussions on public listings and cross-border capital access with curated one-on-one meetings, giving participants valuable opportunities to engage with active investors and industry stakeholders. Nine CSE-listed companies will be presenting at the event.

The CSE and the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX) are pleased to present the third annual Atlantic Capital Markets Forum, which will take place in Halifax on September 22, 2026. The Forum is an exclusive evening seminar and networking reception focused on current regional, national, and global market trends. Designed for entrepreneurs, company founders, investors, and capital markets professionals, this event will feature four CSE-listed company presentations and an expert panel on the latest strategies and opportunities for accessing the public markets in Canada. The seminar will also explore the CSE's acquisition of the NSX and the new opportunities this creates for companies considering dual listings and greater access to international investors and capital.

The CSE is pleased to once again sponsor and participate in The annual Precious Metals Summit Beaver Creek , which returns on September 22-25 in Colorado. Beaver Creek is the world's premier independent investment conference focused on explorers, developers and emerging producers of gold, silver and platinum group metals. This by-invitation-only event will bring together institutional investors, sell-side representatives and corporate executives from senior precious metals companies with management teams of close to 200 carefully selected, highly prospective issuers representing the world's mining and mineral exploration sectors. Seven CSE-listed companies are scheduled to present at the event.

Bay Street Rides FAR, an annual cycling event that raises funds for the Autism Science Foundation Canada, will take place across Toronto on September 26. The CSE team is thrilled to be sponsoring and participating in this fun and important event once again, which is also sponsored by many leading Bay Street institutions. Different bike routes are available, with options for riders of all ages and skill levels. There is also a family walk option. The CSE invites all of its stakeholders to sign up for the event, make a donation or both.

New Listings in August 2026

Scotia Metals Corp. (SMET) - Fundamental change of Business

Lynx Resources Corp. (LYNX)

Radiant Uranium Corp. (RUC)

GoldCoast Resource Corp. (GCR) - Fundamental change of Business

Aitenders Technologies Inc. (BIDS) - Fundamental change of Business

Biomind Labs Inc. (BMND)

Fields of Gold Corp. (FOG)

Caldwell-Lazard CorePlus Infrastructure Fund (CPIF)

Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund (UDA)

Althea Copper Corp. (ALTH)

Krait Critical Minerals Corp. (KRIT)

Synergy Metals Corp. (SYN)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies and funds.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE

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