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PR Newswire
15.09.2026 21:30 Uhr
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ROSEWOOD HONG KONG NAMED NO.1 IN THE 50 BEST HOTELS 2026 FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

  • Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1) has once again been named The World's Best Hotel 2026
  • The list celebrates hotels from 22 destinations across six continents, with Europe leading the way with 21 winning hotels
  • Chablé Yucatán (No.9) in Mexico wins the Bombay Sapphire Eco Hotel Award, audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association
  • In its second year, the Johnnie Walker Art of Design Award is presented to Hôtel du Couvent (No.38) in Nice, France
  • James McBride, founder of Nihi Hotels, is celebrated with the SevenRooms Icon Award
  • The Best Boutique Hotel Award is awarded to Passalacqua (No.5) in Lake Como, for a third year
  • Patina Osaka in Japan (No.33) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award
  • Other accolades include Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group Award, awarded to Rosewood; WhistlePig Highest Climber Award goes to Las Ventanas al Paraíso (No.25) in Los Cabos, Mexico; Casa Maria Luigia (No.18) in Modena, Italy wins the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award; and the Best Beach Hotel Award goes to Atlantis The Royal (No.4) in Dubai
  • The Fifth Avenue Hotel (No.78) in New York City received the American Express Travel One to Watch Award and Switzerland's Badrutt's Palace (No.36) was honoured with the SeiBellissimi Art of Hospitality Award

PARIS, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of The 50 Best Hotels has been revealed at a prestigious awards ceremony in Paris. The unveiling recognises exceptional and pioneering hospitality experiences from across the globe.

See the full list of The 50 Best Hotels 2026 here

Rosewood Hong Kong (No.1) has once again been recognised as The World's Best Hotel, following its ranking as No.1 in 2025 and No.3 in 2024. The No.2 spot goes to Capella Bangkok and Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River ranks at No.3. Asia has 18 hotels including four in Japan: Aman Tokyo (No.11), Bulgari Tokyo (No.24), Patina Osaka (No.33) and Park Hyatt Kyoto (No.37).

Europe leads the way with 21 winning hotels, including six in Italy and France, four in the UK and one in Greece, Monaco, Switzerland and Türkiye. The highest-ranking European entry is Passalacqua (No.5) in Lake Como.

North America lists six properties and South America has two hotels. Oceania has one hotel included, whereas Africa is home to two.

Media Contact:The50BestHotels@thesaucecollective.com

Media Centre: https://mediacentre.the50.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rosewood-hong-kong-named-no1-in-the-50-best-hotels-2026-for-the-second-consecutive-year-302879591.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.