The Cowles Group: Massachusetts Senior Wealth Strategist Offers Complimentary Private Briefings for Retirees As Federal Debt Crisis Looms - This Education Focused Workshop Will Explore Strategies to Preserve Wealth as Federal Debt Surpasses $40 Trillion

ROCKPORT, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / As federal debt surpassed $40 trillion in 2026, financial educator, wealth strategist and retirement income planner, Gary Cowles, is launching a series of complimentary public briefings. These are designed to help affluent retirees preserve their assets from what he calls "the six financial storms" threatening retirement sustainability (Source: U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), Report GAO-25-107138, November 7, 2024).

The educational sessions, titled "The Keys to Retiring On Your Terms," will be held in Danvers, MA with limited seating to ensure personalized attention. The briefings come at a critical time, as major provisions of the Big Beautiful Bill have introduced changes and federal fiscal pressures mount.

"With federal spending far exceeding revenue and top income earners paying substantial federal individual income taxes, successful retirees face a perfect storm of financial threats," said Cowles, founder of The Cowles Group. "These briefings will explore the risks posed by the "the six financial storms" and strategies to address."

Why These Briefings Matter Now

Several converging factors make 2026 a pivotal year for wealth preservation:

Federal interest payments exceeded $1 trillion in 2025 potentially impacting future tax policy

in 2025 potentially impacting future tax policy Healthcare costs continue to outpace inflation , with retirees now expected to spend $185,000 throughout retirement

, with retirees now expected to spend $185,000 throughout retirement Market volatility creates potential opportunities for strategic asset repositioning

for strategic asset repositioning For Massachusetts residents facing some of the nation's highest state tax rates and cost of living expenses, strategic wealth preservation has become essential

The Six Financial Storms Threatening Retirement Independence

Cowles identifies six critical challenges facing affluent retirees:

Historic federal overspending Dangerous deficits and record debt Increasing taxes on the successful Persistent inflation Skyrocketing healthcare costs Stock market volatility

"According to recent surveys*, 82% of millionaires fear running out of money in retirement, and only 13% feel financially secure," Cowles noted. "This highlights the critical gap between wealth accumulation and effective wealth preservation."

What Attendees Will Discover

The briefings cover essential strategies including:

Ways to generate predictable and sustainable retirement income that is insulated from market and longevity risks

that is insulated from market and longevity risks The "hidden death tax" on retirement accounts -and strategies to potentially reduce or avoid

-and strategies to potentially reduce or avoid How to potentially avoid or reduce capital gains tax on highly appreciated stock and real estate

on highly appreciated stock and real estate Strategies to redirect estate taxes to charity instead of the IRS-creating a lasting legacy

"Most successful people excel at accumulating wealth but receive inadequate guidance on distributing, preserving and passing it on," Cowles explained. "The difference between traditional retirement planning and strategic wealth planning can mean millions of dollars staying with your family instead of going unnecessarily to the IRS."

Educational Mission Rooted in Personal Loss

Cowles' commitment to wealth planning education stems from a personal experience. When he was in college, his close friend's grandparents passed away unexpectedly and their estate paid nearly $2 million in unnecessary taxes. When he formed his own financial advisory practice, this enduring memory led him to focus on comprehensive wealth planning to ensure other families wouldn't face similar unnecessary loss.

"I spent many weekends at their Summer cottage, they treated me like I too was their grandson. They were a hard-working successful family, and they had an advisor," Cowles recalled. "But they never received comprehensive planning guidance. That preventable outcome-which occurred before I was qualified to help them - is a driver in my mission to educate families about both their lifetime and legacy options before it's too late."

The experience taught Cowles two critical lessons: failing to plan is planning to fail and timing matters.

"With over 2.4 million words in the tax code and constant changes, successful retirees need effective guidance," he emphasized. "it contains both landmines and gold mines. My goal is to help families avoid the former and capitalize on the latter."*

Target Audience and Registration

The briefings are specifically designed for successful business owners, executives and professionals who want to increase income while mitigating tax liability and are interested in potentially:

Using Roth Conversion to turn tax-deferred retirement accounts into tax-free income streams

Potentially eliminating hidden death taxes on retirement accounts

Potentially reducing capital gains taxes on highly appreciated assets

Seeking to create predictable retirement income that outpaces inflation

Protecting family wealth from litigation, divorce, and poor decision-making

"We focus on educating those who have been successful at building wealth but recognize they need specialized guidance to preserve and pass it on effectively," Cowles said.

Note: Traditional IRA account owners have considerations to make before performing a Roth IRA conversion. These primarily include income tax consequences on the converted amount in the year of conversion, withdrawal limitations from a Roth IRA, and income limitations for future contributions to a Roth IRA. In addition, if you are required to take a required minimum distribution (RMD) in the year you convert, you must do so before converting to a Roth IRA.

Limited Seating-Advanced Registration Required

Due to heightened interest and the personalized nature of the content, seating for each briefing is strictly limited to ensure attendees receive individual attention and can have specific questions addressed.

Seating is offered on a first-come, first-served basis and these briefings typically fill quickly. To reserve your seat, contact The Cowles Group:

Phone: (978) 999-5461

(978) 999-5461 Website: www.the-cowles-group.com

www.the-cowles-group.com Email: gary.cowles@the-cowles-group.com

About Gary M. Cowles, ChFC, CLU

Gary is a leading Financial Educator, Speaker and Wealth Strategist. As founder of The Cowles Group, Gary has spent more than three decades helping successful executives, professionals, business owners, and individuals navigating major life transitions (ie divorce or the loss of a loved one) preserve, and pass on their wealth with confidence and clarity. Gary's approach goes beyond traditional financial planning. He and his team deliver a comprehensive, personalized process designed to align every financial decision with the retirement and legacy each client actually wants - not the one they've been told to settle for. Gary received a BA in Mathematics from The University of New Hampshire and has earned both the Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) and Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designations representing advanced expertise in tax, retirement, financial and wealth preservation planning from The American College of Financial Services - an accredited institution with roots in the University of Pennsylvania's internationally respected Wharton School of Business. Gary loves the beach, boating, running and sharing time with his family and friends.

The Cowles Group

124 Main Street, Unit 2

Rockport, MA 01966

Phone: (978) 999-5461

Website: www.the-cowles-group.com

Email: gary.cowles@the-cowles-group.com

This material is for general information and educational purposes only and is not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Investing involves risk including the loss of principal. There is no assurance that the views or strategies discussed are suitable for all investors or will yield positive outcomes. The Cowles Group and LPL Financial do not provide legal advice or tax services. Please consult your legal advisor or tax advisor regarding your specific situation.

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, Member FINRA/SIPC.

*https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/07/17/what-wealthy-its-not-necessarily-becoming-millionaire/1744408001/

SOURCE: The Cowles Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/massachusetts-senior-wealth-strategist-offers-complimentary-private-1221237