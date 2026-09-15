Agreement provides Germany with dedicated very high-resolution satellite tasking capabilities and a European-hosted data platform for Earth observation

Planet Labs Germany, a leading provider of daily data and insights about change on Earth, today announced that it has been awarded a Satellite Services tender by the German Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI). This milestone award marks Germany as the first civil government globally to acquire Planet's dedicated Constellation Services, setting a new precedent for public-sector space procurement.

Under this agreement, the Federal Agency for Cartography and Geodesy (BKG) will coordinate and distribute high-resolution tasked imagery, nationwide Planet Mosaics, and advanced geospatial analytics to serve German civil government authorities. In addition to providing exclusive dedicated satellite tasking capabilities, Planet will deliver a Cloud native Software-as-a-Service and Platform Solution securely deployed on European cloud infrastructure. This solution establishes a secure, European-hosted architecture that further develops compliance with European data privacy regulations and information security standards.

This latest deal builds upon Planet's relationship with BKG dating back to 2021, in which the company's satellite data supports more than 400 federal institutions in Germany. In turn, this agreement establishes a unified layer of ground truth for decision-makers across urban planning, forest and water monitoring, agricultural and land-use assessments, and more.

"By securing exclusive access to dedicated satellite tasking for the first time at the federal civil level, Germany is taking a decisive step toward establishing future-ready space capabilities," said Prof. Dr. Steffen Schön, president of BKG. "Our long-standing partnership with Planet has proven that combining commercial agility with public sector requirements yields extraordinary results. Expanding this collaboration, supported by European platform architectures, ensures that all German federal civil authorities can draw on excellent capabilities to make fast, informed decisions."

"Germany is pioneering a new model for sovereign public space infrastructure," said Martin Polak, Managing Director of Planet Labs Germany. "As an active, locally rooted member of the German space ecosystem, we are proud to provide the high-resolution imaging, advanced analytics and sovereign platform infrastructure needed to empower government agencies across the country."

Marcus Apel, Director, Business Development of Planet Labs Germany, added: "Our success is rooted in more than 10 years of growth for Planet in Germany and 5 years of deep collaboration with BKG a partnership built on mutual trust, listening closely to our customer's operational requirements, and consistently delivering as promised."

For over a decade, Berlin has served as Planet's European headquarters. Later this fall, Planet's European Headquarters will move into its new state-of-the-art space campus, a facility designed to unify satellite manufacturing, engineering, mission operations, data processing, AI analytics, and broader business operations under one roof. This expansion contributes directly to Germany's space infrastructure by bringing new highly skilled jobs to Berlin and significantly increasing capacity to build advanced satellite systems at scale in Germany.

This announcement does not change previously issued financial guidance for this fiscal year, provided by Planet management on September 3, 2026. The tender award includes options and has a maximum possible value of €25 million over 5 years.

About Planet

Planet Labs Germany GmbH is part of the Planet group and is based at Planet's European headquarters in Berlin. Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) is the parent company of the Planet group with global headquarters in San Francisco, USA. Planet is a leading provider of global, daily satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Planet is driven by a mission to image the world every day, and make change visible, accessible and actionable. Founded in 2010 by three NASA scientists, Planet designs, builds, and operates the largest Earth observation fleet of imaging satellites. Planet provides mission-critical data, advanced insights, and software solutions to customers comprising the world's leading agriculture, forestry, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies, enabling users to simply and effectively derive unique value from satellite imagery. Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange as PL. To learn more visit www.planet.com and follow us on X, LinkedIn, or tune in to HBO's 'Wild Wild Space'.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" about Planet within the meaning of the securities laws, including statements about Planet's strategic partnerships and Planet's future growth in new and existing markets. Such statements, which are not of historical fact, involve estimates, assumptions, judgments and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. Such factors are detailed in Planet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Planet does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events, except as required by applicable law.

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