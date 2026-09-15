TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) announced that its subsidiary, FMC Wellhead Equipment Sdn. Bhd., has been awarded a significant(1) integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Installation (iEPCI) contract by PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. (PETRONAS) for the Limbayong deepwater project offshore Malaysia.

This greenfield development will benefit from both our Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order (CTO) platform and iEPCI execution of the entire subsea scope, reducing project cycle time on the fast-track development.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC commented: "This award builds on a continued relationship with PETRONAS. Through our integrated approach and Subsea 2.0 CTO platform, we can provide a unique solution focused on improving project economics, accelerating delivery and enhancing project execution for Malaysia's offshore energy sector."

(1) For TechnipFMC, a "significant" contract is between $75 million and $250 million. This award will be included in inbound orders in the third quarter of 2026.

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Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "expect," "believe," "estimated," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, including our assumptions and projections regarding the expected benefits of the awarded contract, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments Subsea and Surface Technologies we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 22,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients' success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on X @TechnipFMC.

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