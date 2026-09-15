Private Market Investing is Evolving. Skygate Growth Strategies is Redefining Access

Providing Accredited Investors Access to Income-Focused Private Market Opportunities Traditionally Reserved for Institutional Capital

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / As investors increasingly look beyond traditional markets for alternative income streams and portfolio diversification, Skygate Growth Strategies is helping redefine access to private market real estate. Founded by renowned real estate developer Michael Stern, the firm provides accredited investors with an opportunity to participate in luxury residential, hospitality, mixed-use, and commercial real estate developments that have historically been associated with institutional investors, pension funds, and family offices. Through its Income Strategy, Skygate offers a professionally managed investment opportunity designed to generate ongoing monthly income while providing exposure to institutional-quality real estate assets.

Founded on the belief that premier real estate opportunities should be accessible to more than just institutional capital, Skygate Growth Strategies was created to provide accredited investors a direct path to invest alongside some of the nation's most significant real estate developments. Through an income-focused investment strategy targeting up to 18% annual returns* with monthly cash distributions, Skygate seeks to combine income potential, long-term value creation, and access to opportunities traditionally out of reach for individual investors.

Built on a Foundation of Landmark Developments

Led by a team responsible for developing some of the most architecturally significant and high-performing real estate assets in the United States, Skygate provides access to opportunities across luxury residential, mixed-use, hospitality, and commercial real estate in high-demand markets. Notable developments associated with the firm's leadership include American Copper Buildings, The Stella Tower, The Walker Tower, Mercedes-Benz Places Miami, and 888 Brickell Avenue by Dolce & Gabbana.

Backed by a development team with a track record spanning more than $12 billion in completed and active projects, Skygate offers accredited investors exposure to some of the nation's most ambitious real estate developments. Through the firm's Income Strategy, investors gain access to a diversified portfolio of opportunities designed to generate monthly cash distributions while participating alongside an experienced team with decades of real estate expertise.

As investors seek new ways to generate income and diversify beyond traditional markets, Skygate's Income Strategy offers a powerful gateway to private market real estate. By combining institutional-quality opportunities with the potential for monthly cash distributions, Skygate is helping broaden access to investments historically reserved for institutional capital. The result is a more direct, transparent approach to private market investing that provides accredited investors with a seat at the table alongside some of the most significant real estate developments in the country.

The Walker Tower

212 W 18th St, New York, NY 10011 American Copper Buildings

NYC's most iconic residential towers

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Explore the Skygate Growth Strategies landing page below to learn more about the opportunity.

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Complete a brief two-question accredited investor verification survey below, and a member of the Skygate Growth Strategies Investor Relations team will reach out to provide additional information and discuss the opportunity further.

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*Target returns are objectives only and are not guaranteed. Investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This offering is available only to accredited investors pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D.

Media Contact: (786) 481-4448

SOURCE: Skygate Growth Strategies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/private-market-investing-is-evolving.-skygate-growth-strategies-is-r-1218634