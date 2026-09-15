Air T, Inc.: Contrail Names Aviation Finance Veteran Stuart G. Weinroth Chief Executive Officer

Weinroth joins AirT's Contrail Aviation Support to lead its continued growth as a global leader in narrowbody engine and aircraft asset management

VERONA, WI / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Contrail Aviation Support, LLC, a leading provider of commercial jet engine trading, leasing, and used serviceable material solutions and a business unit of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT), a diversified aviation portfolio company, today announced Stuart G. Weinroth as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding company founder Joe Kuhn.

The appointment builds on the 26-year foundation established by Kuhn and Miriam Cohen-Kuhn, who grew Contrail from its founding in 2000 into a globally recognized leader in narrowbody engine and aircraft trading. Weinroth's arrival is backed by Contrail's deep and experienced team, ensuring continuity for customers and partners as the company continues to grow its position in the market.

"Joe and Miriam built something rare at Contrail - a lean, disciplined team with a reputation for creativity and follow-through that's hard to match in this industry," said Nick Swenson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Air T, Inc. "That's exactly how we like to build value across our portfolio: put strong, capable people in charge of businesses they know well, give them the resources to thrive, and get out of the way. Stu is cut from that same cloth. He's spent thirty years creating value and expanding product and service offerings in ways others aren't looking, and we're confident he'll do the same for AirT and for Contrail's customers."

"Contrail has an outstanding team and a well-earned reputation built over more than two decades - that's what drew me to this opportunity," said Weinroth. "I have great respect for the rich legacy built by the founders and team. I'm looking forward to building on that foundation to deliver the highest quality and most timely services as a valued part of our customers' and partners' supply chain requirements."

Weinroth brings more than 30 years of experience across the full commercial aviation asset lifecycle to the role, having worked as an airline operator, an aircraft and engine lessor, and a supplier to airlines and MROs. He joins Contrail from Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG), where he served as Global Head, Vice President of Commercial Operations and Acquisitions, leading a major expansion of ATSG's freighter and engine portfolio. Earlier in his career, he held senior investment and executive finance roles at Metolius Aviation Capital, GA Telesis, GMT Global Republic Aviation, and Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, with experience spanning aircraft and engine trading, leasing, and capital markets across Boeing and Airbus platforms.

Weinroth's arrival is also expected to strengthen collaboration across AirT's broader portfolio of aviation businesses, as Contrail continues to grow as part of that portfolio.

For more information, visit contrail.com .

About Contrail Aviation Support, LLC

Contrail Aviation Support, LLC is a commercial aircraft and engine trading, leasing, and parts solutions provider focused on creative asset management strategies that maximize value. Contrail focuses on the most prevalent current-generation engine types powering the 737NG and A320 families of aircraft. Contrail's headquarters are located two hours north of Chicago's O'Hare airport in a 21,000-square-foot facility, with a satellite marketing presence in the United Kingdom, France, and China. Focusing on the narrowbody 737NG/A320 and CFM56-5B/-7B and V2500-A5 engines, Contrail is an approved vendor to virtually every CFM and V2500 engine shop worldwide and has executed complex transactions with most of the major lessors and aircraft trading entities within the aviation industry. For more information, visit contrail.com.

About Air T, Inc.

Established in 1980, AirT is a portfolio of 21 companies and 1,600+ employees across six core segments: overnight air cargo, ground support equipment, commercial aircraft, engines and parts, regional airline, digital solutions, and aviation leasing and asset management. The company seeks to expand, strengthen, and diversify after-tax cash flow per share. For more information, visit airt.com.

Media Contact:

Jackie Servi

Senior Manager - Accounting Operations & Administration

Contrail Aviation Support, LLC

608-848-8100

jackie@contrail.com

SOURCE: Air T, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/contrail-names-aviation-finance-veteran-stuart-g.-weinroth-chief-execu-1220946