Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Dune Oil Corp. (CSE: DUNE) (OTCQB: DUNXF) (FSE: Z62) ("Dune" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its new OTCQB symbol "DUNXF", the closing of additional funds under its private placement and conference attendance.

Symbol Change in US: DUNXF

Effective September 14, 2026, the Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB market under the new symbol "DUNXF". The Company's CSE symbol (DUNE) and Frankfurt symbol (Z62) are unaffected. The change is administrative, does not affect the Company's name, business or corporate structure, and requires no action by shareholders; existing share certificates will not need to be exchanged.

Private Placement Update

The Company also announces that further to its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), as described in the Company's April 17, 2026, June 9, 2026 and July 29, 2026 news releases, it has closed additional tranches with the issuance of an aggregate of 2,816,667 units (the "Units") at $0.15 per unit for gross proceeds of CAD$422,500 and settled CAD$20,000 in outstanding debt with an arm's length party with the issuance of 133,333 Units. Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable at a price of CAD$0.25 per share for a period of one year from the date of issuance.

The Shares and Warrants issued in connection with this tranche of the Offering are subject to hold periods until December 26, 2026 and January 15, 2027, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The Offering remains subject to any applicable approval of the CSE. Proceeds from the Offering will fund the Company's ongoing work program on the M47 oil exploration block, investor relations activities, expenses, and general working capital and corporate purposes.

The securities referred to herein will not be, or have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit

The Company will participate in the 3rd Annual ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit on September 16, 2026, in Toronto. Management will discuss the Company's M47 oil exploration project, planned milestones and growth strategy, and participate in one-on-one investor meetings. https://www.arcstoneglobalsecurities.com/growth-summit-2026.

About Dune Oil Corp.

Dune Oil Corp. is a Canadian oil exploration company focused on Türkiye. The Company holds a 29% working interest in the M47 oil exploration block (C3 and C4 licences) located in the Cudi-Gabar petroleum province of southeastern Türkiye. More information may be found on www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.duneoil.ca.

Requests for further information should be directed to:

Scott Lower, President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Park, VP Finance

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the completion and CSE approval of the Offering; the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering; and the Company's participation in and expected benefits from the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit. This information reflects the Company's current expectations and is subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk that the Offering is not completed on the terms described or at all; the risk that regulatory approval of the CSE is not obtained; the risk that the use of proceeds differs from that currently anticipated; and Türkiye regulatory, financing and currency risks. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is made as of the date hereof; the Company disclaims any obligation to update it except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314493