Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - GoldQuest Mining Corp. (TSXV: GQC) (OTCQX: GDQMF) ("GoldQuest" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dennis Kwong, CFA, CPA, as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective September 15th, 2026.

Mr. Kwong is a senior mining finance and corporate development executive with extensive experience in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, project financing, strategic development and corporate finance.

Most recently, Mr. Kwong served as Chief Financial Officer of Florida Canyon Gold Inc., where he assisted in the spinout and public listing of the company as part of the business combination between Argonaut Gold and Alamos Gold. He subsequently played a key role in the strategic sale process that resulted in the sale of Florida Canyon Gold's Mexican business to Heliostar Metals and the merger of Florida Canyon Gold with Integra Resources.

Prior to Florida Canyon Gold, Mr. Kwong spent approximately 15 years with Centerra Gold, where he held positions including Executive Vice President, Business Development; Vice President, Business Development and Exploration; and Vice President, Business Development. During his tenure, he led or played a key role in numerous strategic initiatives and transactions, including Centerra's US$1.1 billion acquisition of Thompson Creek Metals, its C$310 million acquisition of AuRico Metals and the acquisition of the Goldfield Project in Nevada.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Kwong held senior business development positions with Xstrata Nickel, Falconbridge and Noranda. His experience included helping structure and execute the financing plan for the US$3.9 billion Koniambo nickel project in New Caledonia, as well as supporting major corporate and strategic initiatives involving Falconbridge and Noranda.

Mr. Kwong holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) designations.

Luis Santana, CEO of GoldQuest, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Dennis to GoldQuest at an important stage in the Company's development. Dennis brings extensive experience across mining finance, capital markets, project financing and transactions, further strengthening our management team.

His experience across leading mining companies, complex project financings and strategic initiatives will be particularly valuable as we strengthen our financial capabilities, uphold our corporate governance, and support the Company's long-term strategic positioning in the country."

Mr. Kwong succeeds Paul Robertson, who has served as Chief Financial Officer of GoldQuest since 2010. The Company would like to thank Mr. Robertson for his many years of dedicated service and valuable contributions to GoldQuest and wishes him continued success in his future endeavours.

About GoldQuest

GoldQuest Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company with strong participation from Dominican investors, focused on the responsible exploration and development of its gold and copper projects in the Dominican Republic.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.goldquestcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of GoldQuest Mining Corp.,

"Luis Santana"

Director & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking statements:

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking information that involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's areas of focus and the merits of the Company's mineral properties. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "potential", "likelihood", "appears", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "at least", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; commodity prices; changes in general economic conditions; market sentiment; currency exchange rates; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to raise funds through equity financings; risks inherent in mineral exploration; risks related to operations in foreign countries; future prices of metals; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals; government regulation of mining operations; environmental risks; title disputes or claims; limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of litigation. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could affect the Company and may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, including expectations regarding mineral exploration and development costs; expected trends in mineral prices and currency exchange rates; the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource estimates; that the Company's activities will be in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company or its properties; that all required approvals will be obtained and that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company or its properties.

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