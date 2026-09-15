Silicon Quantum Computing: SQC Appoints Semiconductor Veteran John Hollister as Chief Financial Officer

Hollister brings 25+ years of financial leadership across the global semiconductor industry, including previous CFO roles at GlobalFoundries and Silicon Labs

SYDNEY, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Quantum Computing (SQC), a pioneer in quantum computing and atomic-precision manufacturing, today announced the appointment of John Hollister as Chief Financial Officer, effective 17 August 2026. Hollister will lead global financial strategy and operations as SQC advances its roadmap to universal, commercial-scale quantum computers.

Based in the U.S., Hollister is a global finance executive with more than two decades of leadership experience within the semiconductor industry. He has led and scaled international teams through periods of accelerated growth, with expertise spanning capital formation, financial planning and analysis, worldwide accounting, financial reporting, M&A, tax and investor relations.

Prior to SQC, Hollister served as CFO at GlobalFoundries, one of the world's largest semiconductor foundries. Earlier in his career, he spent two decades at Silicon Labs, including 11 years as the company's CFO, and held previous roles at Cicada Semiconductor and Cirrus Logic.

SQC Founder and CEO, Michelle Simmons, said:"Building a globally competitive quantum computing company requires the sharpest minds and deep knowledge. John brings a track record of financial rigor and expertise that is critical to advancing our commercial roadmap and scaling our world-leading manufacturing technology. We are delighted to have him on board."

SQC Chief Financial Officer, John Hollister, added: "I look forward to building the financial infrastructure to support SQC's next phase of growth, both in Australia and globally. Bringing quantum computing to the world is a massive opportunity, and SQC's atomic-precision manufacturing capability gives us a distinct commercial and scientific advantage."

Hollister's arrival follows the appointment of Karna Nisewaner as Chief Legal Officer in June 2026. Together, these appointments bolster SQC's executive leadership with decades of expertise building and running the operational machine behind chip design and manufacturing. SQC is one of 11 companies selected for Stage B of DARPA's Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, and the company continues to deploy its quantum-enhanced AI and materials simulation chips to customers today.

For more information, visit www.sqc.com and follow SQC on LinkedIn.

About Silicon Quantum Computing

Silicon Quantum Computing (SQC) is at the forefront of global efforts to deliver a commercial-scale quantum system. Backed by 25 years of technological leadership, SQC holds a singular advantage: exclusive capability to manufacture silicon chips with atomic precision, enabling quantum computing systems with world-leading algorithmic fidelity. With in-house QPU manufacturing, SQC iterates new chips weekly while delivering quantum-enhanced AI and materials simulation systems to customers today. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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