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GR

WKN: A40YYV | ISIN: CA3619705021 | Ticker-Symbol: GRZ0
Stuttgart
15.09.26 | 21:55
0,059 Euro
+18,00 % +0,009
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0610,08215.09.
0,0600,11104.09.
ACCESS Newswire
15.09.2026 23:38 Uhr
201 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Gabriel Resources Ltd.: Gabriel Announces Board Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU) ("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Dag Cramer has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Cramer has served as a director of Gabriel since June 2012. The Board sincerely thanks him for his many years of dedicated service, commitment and valuable contribution to the Gabriel group and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

Mr. Cramer will continue supporting the Company in a consultancy capacity and remains a significant shareholder of Gabriel.

Ms. Anna El-Erian, Chair of the Board, commented:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Dag for his dedicated service and valued contribution to Gabriel over more than 14 years. His experience, strategic insight and commitment have been greatly appreciated. We are pleased that Gabriel will continue to benefit from his knowledge and experience through his ongoing consultancy role."

For information on this press release, please contact:

Anna El-Erian
Chair

c/o Simon Lusty
Group General Counsel
Phone: +44 782 599 3401
simon.lusty@gabrielresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gabriel Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gabriel-announces-board-change-1221381

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.