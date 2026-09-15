Health Insurance Now has introduced a private health insurance enrollment option for eligible individuals and families connected to Catholic communities.

Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Health Insurance Now has launched a new private health plan enrollment option for eligible individuals and families connected to Catholic communities. The option is available to church members, parish employees, ministry workers, self-employed parishioners, and others who may need individual or family coverage outside the annual government Open Enrollment period.

The announcement addresses a practical coverage gap for people whose work or personal circumstances do not always fit a traditional employer-sponsored plan. Parish staff, ministry workers, and self-employed individuals may need to arrange coverage independently, especially when insurance needs change during the year.





Health Insurance Now Launches Private Health Plan Enrollment Option for Catholic Communities



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Through the new enrollment option, applicants can review available Catholic church health insurance choices through private plans offered by Health Insurance Now's carrier network. The company reviews applicant information and available plans based on eligibility and healthcare needs. Health Insurance Now works with more than 25 national carriers, and approved coverage may become active within approximately 24 to 48 hours depending on the plan and individual circumstances.

"Faith communities are full of people who serve others for a living, yet many of them fall through the cracks of the traditional insurance system," said Matthew Sechter, CEO of Health Insurance Now. "Our mission has always been to simplify a complex system and provide peace of mind, and we built this pathway so church members and parish staff can find private coverage that fits their lives without waiting for a government deadline."

The launch expands Health Insurance Now's year-round enrollment work by giving people connected to Catholic communities a dedicated way to review private coverage options. It also reflects the company's broader effort to serve applicants whose insurance needs may not fit a standard employer or government enrollment schedule.





Health Insurance Now has introduced a private health insurance enrollment option for eligible individuals and families connected to Catholic communities.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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Health Insurance Now plans to continue making the Catholic church health insurance option available to eligible applicants connected to Catholic communities and to raise awareness of private coverage choices available throughout the year. The company will continue helping individuals and families review plans, understand eligibility, and move through the enrollment process based on their circumstances.



About Health Insurance Now

Health Insurance Now is a national health insurance brokerage that connects individuals and families with private health insurance plans offered by multiple national carriers. The company reviews available plans, helps applicants understand eligibility, and supports private health plan enrollment based on individual coverage needs.

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