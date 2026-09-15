MemryX and Lenovo Advance Sovereign Edge AI in Saudi Arabia

Cascade 100P and Lenovo ThinkEdge power live AI deployments across the Kingdom

ANN ARBOR, Mich. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MemryX, a provider of power-efficient, scalable AI acceleration technology, today announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Lenovo to expand the deployment of sovereign edge AI solutions across Saudi Arabia.

The agreement builds on joint platform deployments already operating in the Kingdom and establishes a framework for Lenovo and MemryX to pursue additional opportunities across infrastructure, industrial operations, smart cities and video management. The collaboration supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by enabling organizations to deploy practical AI capabilities while maintaining greater control over their data and computing infrastructure.

The joint platform combines the Lenovo ThinkEdge SE455 V3 rugged edge server with the MemryX Cascade 100P AI accelerator to process video and sensor data on site. This helps organizations reduce latency, maintain greater control over their data and limit reliance on centralized, power- and cooling-intensive AI infrastructure.

"Working with Lenovo demonstrates how quickly MemryX technology can move from evaluation into demanding, real-world deployments," said Ross Jatou, Chief Executive Officer of MemryX. "Together, we are delivering high-density, power-efficient AI inference close to customer operations and establishing a platform that can scale from Saudi Arabia to markets worldwide."

The joint platform is already operating in large-scale infrastructure programs in Saudi Arabia. One deployment delivers real-time construction safety analytics, including personal protective equipment compliance and site safety event detection. A second deployment operates in a port environment, running compliance and site-monitoring workloads across the operator's existing camera infrastructure without disrupting ongoing operations.

"We're seeing growing interest from organizations across Saudi Arabia that want to use AI in practical ways, whether that's improving safety, making operations more efficient, or gaining faster insights from their data," said Salman Faqeeh, Vice President and General Manager, Saudi Arabia, Lenovo. "What matters to customers is being able to do that while keeping their data close to where it's created and under their control. That's why our work with MemryX is relevant and timely. Together, we're helping bring AI into real-world environments where it can make an immediate difference. What's even more relevant is that this isn't a future concept. We're already seeing this deployment help customers improve safety and efficiency in real operating environments across Saudi Arabia. The fact that these deployments are already operating in Saudi Arabia shows how quickly organizations are moving from AI experimentation to real-world adoption."

The MOU establishes a framework for Lenovo and MemryX to expand customer deployments in Saudi Arabia, pursue opportunities across infrastructure and industrial markets, validate the platform through a Lenovo Center of Excellence, and develop additional solutions through Lenovo AI Innovation. Aligned with a hybrid edge-to-cloud strategy, the companies also intend to explore rack-scale server configurations for computer vision inference, supporting potential regional and global go-to-market opportunities.

About MemryX

MemryX Inc. is a fabless AI semiconductor company delivering power-efficient, scalable inference acceleration from the edge to the data center. Its production-proven, compute-near-memory dataflow architecture powers a portfolio of accelerator silicon, modules and systems designed to make AI easier to integrate and deploy. Learn more at memryx.ai.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$83 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #153 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Guided by its vision of "Smarter Technology for All," Lenovo is executing a Hybrid AI strategy that spans Personal AI-one personal AI, multiple devices-and Enterprise AI, helping customers turn data into insights and value.

This strategy is delivered through the Group's commitment to world-class innovation and a full-stack AI portfolio, including devices such as PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets and accessories; infrastructure solutions spanning servers, storage, edge, high-performance computing and software-defined infrastructure; and software, solutions and services. With a global footprint spanning more than 20 research and development locations and a global supply chain that includes more than 30 manufacturing sites across 11 markets, Lenovo is widely recognized for its operational excellence.

Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) and through its American Depositary Receipts (ADR: LNVGY).

Media Contacts

MemryX

Joe Faris

VP of Sales & Marketing, MemryX

Joe.Faris@MemryX.com

Lenovo

Mazin El Nagib

PR & Communications Manager

Mnagib@lenovo.com

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