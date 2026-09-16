Camelback Recovery has launched neurofeedback therapy at its Phoenix treatment center, expanding the care options available within its mental health and addiction programs.

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Camelback Recovery has launched neurofeedback therapy at its Phoenix facility, adding the service to its mental health and addiction treatment programs.

The launch expands the range of approaches available within Camelback Recovery's programs. When appropriate, neurofeedback can be part of an existing treatment plan, allowing the clinical team to introduce the service without creating a separate treatment pathway.

Neurofeedback is a form of biofeedback that uses sensors placed on the scalp to record brainwave activity and provide feedback during a session. Clients take part in structured, guided sessions that allow them to observe changes in that activity as the session progresses. Peer-reviewed research has examined the use of neurofeedback in clinical settings, although individual experiences and outcomes can vary.

"So many of the people we serve have spent years fighting their own nervous system: the racing thoughts, the cravings, the sleepless nights," said Tim Westbrook, CEO of Camelback Recovery. "Neurofeedback gives our clients a window into what's actually happening in their brain and, more importantly, the tools to change it. It's one more way we help people build a life they love in recovery."

With neurofeedback now available as part of Camelback Recovery's programs, the center notes that the number and frequency of sessions may vary according to individual circumstances. Camelback Recovery does not guarantee specific outcomes from the service.

Looking ahead, Camelback Recovery plans to continue developing its Phoenix programs as treatment needs and clinical practices evolve. The introduction of neurofeedback marks the latest expansion of the center's treatment capabilities and adds another structured approach that can be incorporated into its mental health and addiction programs.



About Camelback Recovery

Camelback Recovery is a mental health and addiction treatment center based in Phoenix, Arizona, serving clients across the greater Phoenix area and individuals who travel from other parts of the country for care. The center provides inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment, detox, substance use treatment, dual-diagnosis care, therapy, psychiatry, recovery coaching, and specialty treatment options. Programs are organized around individualized treatment planning, with support available across different stages of recovery. Camelback Recovery also maintains an alumni program and post-treatment resources to help former clients stay connected to recovery support after discharge.

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