Guadalajara, Mexico--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV (NYSE: BWMX) today announced that Andrés Campos, CEO & Raúl del Villar, CFO will present at the Water Tower Research Insights Conference, a two-day virtual event taking place September 22 and 23, 2026. Andrés Campos will give the company's presentation on Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 09:30 AM ET and Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV will be available for one-on-one investor meetings.

Event WTR Insights Conference - Virtual Conference Dates September 22 and 23, 2026 Our Presentation Wednesday, September 23, 2026 at 09:30 AM ET Registration [Registration Link]

The conference features presentations from companies across Chemicals & Materials Technology, Consumer, Healthcare, Energy Transition & Sustainable Investing, Technology, Mobility & Industrial Technology, and Natural Resources.

Register and view the full company lineup here: [Registration link]

About Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV

Betterware de Mexico SAPI de CV (NYSE: BWMX) also referred to as "BeFra" is one of the leading branded consumer products platforms in Mexico and Latin America, bringing together three iconic brands: Betterware, a leader in innovative home solutions; Jafra, a leading beauty and personal care company with operations in Mexico and the United States; and Tupperware, a leading brand in food storage and drinkware. Through these brands, BeFra operates across Mexico, Brazil, the United States, and an expanding footprint throughout Latin America, leveraging proprietary direct-selling platforms, world-class manufacturing capabilities, and a longstanding culture of operational excellence.

About Water Tower Research

Modernizing Investor Engagement Through Research-Driven Communications. At WTR, we help companies and investors connect by creating expert information flow and strategies that are the foundation of a successful modern investor engagement platform. Our analysts and capital markets professionals bring decades of unrivaled Wall Street experience and insight to a new digital world of investor communications and engagement. Our research and investor content is open for everyone to access and distributed across traditional research aggregators like Bloomberg, FactSet, etc., proprietary direct distribution lists, social media, search engines, and our website. As a result, every institutional and retail investor has equal access to our high-quality company research. Our mission is to help companies proactively reach investors while bringing investors a consistent flow of quality information to help them understand our clients' businesses, industries, and the investment opportunities they present.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements contained in this press release that are not historical, including statements regarding integration plans, expected synergies, accretion, leverage, and the financial and operational results of the combined business, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict; accordingly, actual results may differ materially. Such risks include, without limitation, our ability to integrate the acquired business and realize expected synergies, general economic conditions, competitive dynamics, input cost fluctuations, and other risks described under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in our subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.