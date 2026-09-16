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WKN: A2QAZF | ISIN: MX00BW020002 | Ticker-Symbol: BM0
Frankfurt
15.09.26 | 08:00
13,100 Euro
-0,76 % -0,100
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTERWARE DE MEXICO SAPI DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTERWARE DE MEXICO SAPI DE CV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,90014,50015.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BETTERWARE DE MEXICO
BETTERWARE DE MEXICO SAPI DE CV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BETTERWARE DE MEXICO SAPI DE CV13,100-0,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.