Sokkia introduces additions to its portfolio of surveying, positioning and reality capture technologies, including new total stations, GNSS receivers and handheld scanning systems.

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Sokkia introduces additions to its portfolio of surveying, positioning and reality capture technologies, including new total stations, GNSS receivers and handheld scanning systems.

"The latest additions to the Sokkia portfolio reflect the increasing need for connected workflows across surveying, mapping, construction and infrastructure projects," said Neil Vancans, head of Topcon Geomatics Sales. "The technologies support users in collecting, processing and transferring data through a common workflow from field operations to office-based design and project delivery."

GNSS receivers: GCX5 and GRX7

The new GNSS receivers support positioning applications ranging from topographic surveys to corridor and infrastructure projects. The receivers are available in configurations designed to meet varying project requirements and budgets. Both receivers support RTK positioning through the Topnet Live correction network, providing real-time positioning data for field operations. The receivers include anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities and support tilt compensation of up to 60 degrees. The receivers are designed for use in environments where canopy cover, structures or terrain may affect satellite visibility. Georeferenced data collected with either receiver can be integrated into downstream surveying, mapping and construction workflows.

Shared Reality portfolio and handheld scanners

Sokkia launches the new Shared Reality portfolio, which supports reality capture and the creation of 3D point cloud data for surveying, mapping, construction and infrastructure applications. Included in the portfolio are the SRS1 and SRS2 handheld scanners.

The SRS1 mobile laser scanner is designed for single-operator data collection and supports multiple deployment configurations, including handheld, front-pack, backpack, vehicle-mounted and UAS-integrated operation. The system can be used for infrastructure, urban mapping, construction, forestry and other geospatial applications. Data collected with the SRS1 can be processed and transferred through MAGNET Flow and MAGNET Bridge for integration into CAD and BIM workflows.

The SRS2 handheld scanner is designed for mobile data capture in environments with limited features or reduced positioning availability. The system uses localization-fusion SLAM technology that combines multiple localization inputs to generate a positioning trajectory during scanning.

Manual total stations: iM-60 and iM-120

The iM-60 and iM-120 manual total stations are designed for survey and construction applications, including controlling networks, layout, monitoring and as-built verification. Observation data can be transferred to CAD and BIM workflows, reducing manual data entry, and helping maintain data consistency between field and office operations.

About Sokkia

Sokkia designs and manufactures precision instruments for engineering-focused survey professionals who demand precise and full-featured positioning technology. From GNSS receivers and total stations to digital levels and connected software workflows, Sokkia solutions are designed to deliver accuracy and reliability. Sokkia is part of Topcon, a global leader in precision measurement and positioning technology. sokkia.com

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Contacts:

Press Contact:

Staci Fitzgerald

Topcon Positioning Systems

corpcomm@topcon.com

+1 925-245-8610