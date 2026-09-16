ShortDot SA: ShortDot Reveals 80 Short, Memorable gTLD Strings Across 40 ICANN Applications

ShortDot Registry enters its first ICANN application round with a portfolio built around short, generic, and meaningful names.

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / ShortDot (Ireland) Limited, the applicant entity within the ShortDot group, announced that it submitted 40 applications to ICANN's 2026 New gTLD Program. Collectively, the applications contain 40 primary applied-for strings and 40 designated replacement strings.

"Reaching this point is incredibly exciting for us, and also deeply humbling," said Lars Jensen, Founder and CEO of ShortDot. "We began our registry journey in 2018 with .icu, and everything we have built since then has been possible because registrars, partners, and registrants placed their trust in us. We carry that trust into this round with enormous gratitude and a clear sense of responsibility."

ShortDot went on to build and operate .bond, .cyou, .cfd and .sbs. Today, the company manages more than 4 million domains and works with over 400 registrar partners worldwide. Its registry services include .buzz and .qpon, and it has recently been entrusted with managing and growing .lk and .hiphop.

Every string in the new portfolio is only three or four letters long, reflecting the philosophy that has guided ShortDot from the beginning: strong domain extensions should be short, generic, easy to remember, and flexible enough for people to make their own.

"Short is more than our name. It is the idea behind this portfolio," Jensen added. "We looked for names that are simple enough to understand, memorable enough to stay with you, and broad enough to grow. The names may be short, but the commitment behind them must be long. If we earn the opportunity to operate any of these extensions, the real work will just be beginning."

Each ShortDot application includes an applied-for string and a designated replacement string. The company is presenting all 80 together, without identifying their status or pairing.

The portfolio spans AI and technology, action and utility, business and ambition, identity and collaboration, culture and expression, lifestyle and wellbeing, and everyday digital language. It includes proposed strings such as .agi, .api, .hub, .ask, .find, .ace, .hero, .fam, .vibe, .heal and .zen.

The complete categorized portfolio is available at https://www.shortdot.bond/80.

"We are proud to share these names, grateful to be here and ready to do the work," Jensen said.

The 80 strings include applied-for and designated replacement strings across ShortDot's 40 ICANN applications. ShortDot does not currently own or operate these proposed TLDs, and domains under them cannot be registered or reserved. All applications remain subject to ICANN's evaluation and delegation processes, and some may not proceed.

Media Contact

ShortDot SA

Eshan Pancholi

media@nic.icu

SOURCE: ShortDot SA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/shortdot-reveals-80-short-memorable-gtld-strings-across-40-icann-1221072