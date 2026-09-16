Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - StackedTalent is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming 3rd Annual ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit in Toronto, taking place on September 16, 2026, at the Sheraton Center Toronto Hotel. Raj Singh, CEO of StackedTalent will be presenting on the company's recent milestones and future growth strategy.

The ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit will be hosting growth issuers and a curated group of investors, family offices, institutional investors, capital market professionals and service providers for a full day of company presentations, networking and 1-on-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated program of 1:1 meetings connecting investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide keynote presentation, panel discussions and conversations on the industry developments.

Interested investors who would like to attend the ArcStone-Kingswood Growth Summit can register for a free pass here.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. is a diversified financial services firm with offices in New York and Toronto. Our firm specializes in providing bespoke solutions to mid-market companies worldwide, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions between Canada and the United States. Our partnership with Kingswood US enhances our ability to offer a full spectrum of financial services to our clients.

About Kingswood US

Kingswood US is a mid-market investment bank with a strong retail equity capital markets franchise and deep rooted investment bank. The firm is dedicated to providing comprehensive financial services, including investment banking, wealth management, and capital raising, to clients across the United States.

About StackedTalent

StackedTalent Revenue Operating System & AI-Native Intelligence Layer

StackedTalent has developed an AI-native Revenue Operating System for the staffing industry, designed to connect, automate and enhance the end-to-end revenue and talent lifecycle-from market and opportunity discovery through sales, recruiting, candidate matching, contractor management, timekeeping and billing.

The broader strategy extends beyond using the technology to support StackedTalent's own staffing acquisitions. The platform is designed around three complementary growth channels:

Power the StackedTalent Roll-Up: Deploy the platform as the common operating and intelligence infrastructure across acquired staffing companies-integrating operations, automating workflows, improving sales and recruiter productivity, and expanding EBITDA margins.

Pursue an Enterprise Integration Ecosystem: StackedTalent plans to pursue integration and partnership opportunities with leading enterprise platforms and ecosystems, including Salesforce, Microsoft, ServiceNow, SAP, Workday and Monday.com. The objective is to enable StackedTalent's autonomous AI agents and workforce intelligence capabilities to complement and enhance existing enterprise systems, allowing customers to access StackedTalent's AI-native technology through the platforms and workflows they already use. Over time, these integrations are intended to expand StackedTalent's reach, strengthen its distribution capabilities and position the Company as an intelligent workforce technology layer across major enterprise software ecosystems.

Commercialize the Platform: Offer StackedTalent's technology under a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model to other staffing firms and select enterprise clients, creating recurring technology revenue independent of the Company's acquisition strategy.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314104