

EQS Newswire / 16/09/2026 / 07:00 UTC+8

(16 September 2026, Hong Kong) VX Logistics Development Group Co., Ltd. ("VX Logistics" or the "Company"), Asia's leading cold chain logistics network operator, transforms the supply chain operation of fresh fruit and vegetables industry through applying AI technology and sophisticated automation and leveraging the world-first robot for metro delivery self-developed by the Company. The world-first robot designed for deliveries to metro-station retailers is self-developed by VX Logistics. The robot functions as an actual "on-duty" employee in VX Logistics' day-to-day operations. It has been rolled out at 61 Shenzhen metro stations, handling replenishment and delivery tasks for on-site retailers. Within VX Logistics' business operations, these intelligent devices are working in tandem with the Company's proprietary OTWB end-to-end management system and digital platforms such as IoT-based cold-chain temperature control. VX Logistics' smart operation offers an efficient solution to every link of the supply chain. "Each of these technologies is powerful on its own, but their true value emerges when they work together - data flows from the point of origin to end customer, and quality becomes predictable and controllable," said Emma Wu (Wu Beiwen), chairperson of VX Logistics, adding that this is not merely an enhancement at any single stage of logistics services, but it represents a transformation in the very way the industry functions. The value of technology goes beyond efficiency. Emma Wu noticed that a large number of overseas fresh fruit brands are stepping up their presence in China, while many domestic brands are showing a strong desire to go global. Emma Wu remarked: "A growing number of international brands are now registering Chinese brand names, setting up dedicated consumer brand teams, and increasing their investment at the retail end. The essence of branding lies in brand owners extending their quality commitment to the end consumer. This, in turn, requires them to maintain effective control of product condition at every link of the domestic supply chain. The same applies to Chinese brands going global." In the past, once imported fruit arrived at port, quality essentially entered a "black box" - brand owners had no visibility over key metrics like arrival temperature, handling status, or outbound records across the supply chain. Emma Wu added that AI is transforming the fresh fruit and vegetables industry from one that "runs on experience" to one that "makes decisions with data." In sorting and quality inspection, AI vision technology can assess coloration, size, and defects within a second - with greater accuracy and consistency than the human eye. In warehousing, automated equipment is taking over repetitive tasks such as material handling and palletizing. In transportation, IoT sensors track the temperature and location of every load in real time, and could raise the alarm before any issue arises. Built around the unique characteristics of berry products, VX Logistics has customized a comprehensive end-to-end solution encompassing precision temperature and humidity management as well as rapid in-warehouse throughput - supporting the annual market launch of close to 200 million boxes of berries for Driscoll's. Zespri has been a partner of VX Logistics for over a decade. VX Logistics has built a full end-to-end system for Zespri in China - covering warehousing, quality inspection, ripening, automated sorting, and packaging. "Cold-chain logistics is not a cost center - it is a value center." She further pointed out that cold-chain logistics today is no longer merely a cost item for warehousing and transportation. It is a provider of supply chain solutions for brand clients. Both expanding overseas and deepening presence in China demand stable temperature and humidity control and quality assurance. The technological nature and professional reliability of cold-chain operations make cold-chain logistics an "added value" that safeguards product quality and reduces loss. After 13 years of dedicated development, VX Logistics' cold-chain scale now ranks first in Asia and stands firmly among the global top tier. As the supply chain service provider behind renowned fruit brands such as Zespri, Driscoll's, Envy Apples, and Rockit, VX Logistics' core competitive edge lies in its technology-driven supply chain services.

Emma Wu (Wu Beiwen) Chairperson, VX Logistics Emma Wu currently serves as the chairperson of VX Logistics. As an active practitioner of China's supply chain globalisation, she focuses on cold chain, fresh produce supply chain, logistics infrastructure, and industrial synergy. Under her leadership, VX Logistics has become an industry-leading integrated multi-temperature logistics service provider, with its cold chain capacity firmly leading in Asia and among the top tier globally. - End - Issued by: VX Logistics Development Co., Ltd. Through: CorporateLink Limited Media Enquiries: CorporateLink Limited Shiu Ka Yue Tel: (852)2801 6198 Email: sky@corporatelink.com.hk Zilia Zheng Tel: (852)2801 7393 Email: zilia@corporatelink.com.hk

16/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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