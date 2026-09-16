Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company") a leading omnichannel flooring materials retailer, announces that, effective September 15, 2026, it has granted an aggregate of 31,500 deferred share units (the "DSUs") to two directors of the Company, Henry Lees-Buckley and Eyal Ofir, in accordance with its omnibus equity incentive plan (the "Plan").

The DSUs are settled in common shares of the Company upon the holder ceasing to be a director of the Company subject to the terms of the Plan. The DSUs will vest as to one-third on each anniversary from the date of grant.

About BuildDirect:

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) (OTCQB: BDCTF) is an expanding omnichannel flooring materials retailer specializing in Pro Centers - strategic distribution hubs serving professional contractors and trades. The Company is scaling its footprint through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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