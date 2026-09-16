LogiGear, a provider of AI-powered software testing, development and security solutions, today announced the availability of SBOM Archi in the US market. Developed in Japan by AGEST, Inc., SBOM Archi is a software supply chain risk management platform that helps organizations identify, assess and manage risks across software components.

SBOM Archi goes beyond software inventory by providing continuous visibility into vulnerability, license and EOL/EOS risks.

Supporting Software Supply Chain Security and EU CRA Readiness

For US organizations serving European markets, understanding and managing software supply chain risk is increasingly important. The EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) reporting obligations became applicable September 11, 2026, requiring organizations subject to the regulation to report actively exploited vulnerabilities and severe security incidents affecting products with digital elements.

SBOM Archi Version 2.2 introduces capabilities to support CRA-related workflows, including EUVD integration, CRA reporting status management, audit logging and CVSS 4.0 support

In the US, SBOMs, vulnerability management and software supply chain transparency are also becoming increasingly important. Executive Order 14028 and related NIST guidance emphasize SBOMs and vulnerability management as key software supply chain security practices, particularly for federal software acquisition.

"An SBOM provides valuable visibility into software components, but organizations also need a practical way to understand and manage the risks associated with that information," said Satoshi Furui, CEO of LogiGear. "SBOM Archi helps turn software component data into actionable risk intelligence as vulnerabilities and software environments change."

Generate. Analyze. Remediate.

SBOM Archi enables organizations to generate and manage SBOMs, assess vulnerabilities and lifecycle risks, prioritize remediation, and record response activities in one environment.

The platform integrates vulnerability intelligence from NVD, OSV, GitHub Security Advisories (GHSA), JVN and EUVD. It supports CVSS and EPSS, SPDX 2.2-2.3 and CycloneDX 1.4-1.6 formats, with online, on-premise, offline and air-gapped workflows.

Availability

https://sbomarchi.us/

SBOM Archi is available in the US through LogiGear beginning September 15, 2026. Organizations registering during the promotional period receive full access at no cost through November 30, 2026

About LogiGear

www.logigear.com

Founded in 1994, LogiGear is a US-based software engineering company with more than 30 years of experience providing AI-powered software testing, development and security solutions.

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Contacts:

info@logigear.com