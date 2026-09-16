Irish Tech Pioneer Payslip Launches EU Pay Transparency Reporting Platform Ahead of New Equal Pay Rules

New EU rules will require employers to report pay gaps between comparable workers and give employees greater access to pay information

Lecora is a new EU Pay Transparency reporting platform using standardised payroll and HR data to help employers identify, analyse and report gender pay gaps and manage employee pay information requests

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelma McGuirk's Payslip has today launched Lecora, a purpose-built EU Pay Transparency Reporting Platform that extends the global payroll technology company's capabilities into one of the most significant new areas of workforce reporting and equal pay compliance in Europe.

Lecora builds on Payslip's experience consolidating and standardising payroll and HR data across countries and payroll providers. Lecora will give Irish employers, as well as organisations operating across the EU, a central platform to identify, analyse and report gender pay differences across their workforces and manage potentially significant volumes of employee Right-to-Information requests.

Its launch comes as employers prepare for the EU Pay Transparency Directive, which introduces significant new requirements around gender pay reporting, pay gaps between people performing the same work or work of equal value, and employees' access to information about how their pay compares with comparable workers.

Lecora is designed around the two major compliance and operational requirements employers will face under the Directive: Article 9 statutory reporting, which requires employers to analyse and report gender pay gaps, and Article 7 employee Right-to-Information reporting, which requires employers to provide individual employees with specific information about their pay and the pay of comparable workers. Lecora brings both requirements into a single platform, enabling employers to manage statutory reporting alongside employee information requests.

EU Member States were required to transpose the Directive into national law by 7 June 2026, with Ireland's implementation process continuing as employers prepare for the new requirements. Under the Directive, employers with 250 or more workers and those with 150-249 workers will be required to begin gender pay gap reporting by 7 June 2027, while employers with 100-149 workers will come within the reporting requirements from 2031.

The Directive goes considerably further than Ireland's existing gender pay gap reporting requirements. Employers will need to look beyond organisation-wide averages and explain pay differences within categories of workers performing the same work or work of equal value. Crucially, the Directive also creates a major new administrative requirement for employers through Article 7 Right-to-Information requests. Employees will be able to request information on their individual pay level and the average pay levels, broken down by sex, for categories of workers performing the same work or work of equal value. This right applies irrespective of company size, meaning Irish employers that may not initially fall within Article 9 statutory reporting thresholds will still need to be prepared to respond to employee information requests.

These requests can arise throughout the year, creating a potentially significant new workload for HR, Reward and Compliance teams. Each request can require employers to identify the appropriate category of comparable workers, bring together accurate remuneration data, calculate the relevant pay information and provide a compliant response within the required timeframe. Without the data and processes already in place, what appears to be a single employee request can become a complex manual exercise involving multiple HR and payroll data sources. Lecora is designed to manage this process in one environment, from the initial request through to the calculation, response and case record.

Fidelma McGuirk, CEO of Payslip, said, "EU Pay Transparency represents a major change in how employers will need to understand and explain pay. It moves the conversation beyond an organisation-wide gender pay gap towards a much more detailed understanding of whether people doing the same work or work of equal value are being paid equally and, where differences exist, whether those differences can be objectively explained. We believe this will fundamentally change how employers think about pay data and the information they need to have readily available. That starts with having accurate and comparable information across their workforce. Payslip already solves the challenge of bringing payroll data together across countries and providers, and Lecora takes that capability into EU Pay Transparency, giving HR and Reward teams one environment in which they can understand their position, prepare for the new requirements, complete statutory reporting and respond to employee Right-to-Information requests."

Lecora represents a significant expansion of Payslip's product offering, building on a global payroll platform that processes more than 1.3 million payslips each month across more than 125 countries and powers over €5 billion in payroll payments globally. The launch extends Payslip's existing payroll data and automation capabilities into EU Pay Transparency, as the company continues to broaden its technology offering for multinational employers.

Lecora enables employers to consolidate pay data, manage categories of workers, monitor gender pay gaps and generate reporting across legal entities. It will support core Article 9 reporting measures, including average and median gender pay gaps and gender pay gaps within categories of workers. Alongside statutory reporting, Lecora provides dedicated Article 7 Employee Right-to-Information reporting and case management, enabling employers to track requests, generate the required pay information and manage responses through a consistent process.

For many employers, the underlying pay information needed to meet these requirements is currently spread across payroll and HR systems, with different approaches to recording elements of remuneration. Lecora is designed to standardise that information so employers can analyse pay differences from a consistent data foundation.

One of the Directive's most significant provisions concerns gender pay differences of at least 5% within a category of workers. Where such a difference cannot be justified using objective, gender-neutral criteria and is not remedied within six months of reporting, the conditions for a formal joint pay assessment can be triggered.

The Directive will also introduce greater transparency around starting pay and recruitment and significantly expand employees' access to information about pay. For employers, this means pay transparency is moving beyond an annual reporting exercise to become an ongoing HR, reward, payroll and governance responsibility.

Lecora enables employers to manage employee Right-to-Information requests and analyse whether observed pay differences can be explained by objective, gender-neutral factors such as tenure or experience. It provides employers with a single environment from which to prepare, analyse, report and respond to EU Pay Transparency requirements.

The name Lecora is derived from the Irish words for equity and proportionality, reflecting the platform's focus on greater transparency and fairness in pay. Lecora is available from 16 September 2026 at www.lecora.eu.

About Lecora

Lecora is a purpose-built EU Pay Transparency Reporting Platform that enables Irish and European employers to prepare for and meet the requirements of the EU Pay Transparency Directive. Built on Payslip's Global Payroll Data Control Platform, Lecora brings standardised payroll and HR data into one environment and delivers the two core types of EU Pay Transparency compliance reporting employers need: Article 9 statutory reporting and Article 7 Employee Right-to-Information reporting.

Lecora enables employers to identify and analyse gender pay differences, manage categories of workers performing the same work or work of equal value, prepare statutory gender pay reporting, and manage employee Right-to-Information requests from receipt through to response. By combining the underlying pay data, analysis, reporting and RTI case management in one platform, Lecora helps HR, Reward and Compliance teams manage EU Pay Transparency as an ongoing compliance requirement rather than a manual reporting exercise.

The name Lecora is derived from the Irish words for equity and proportionality, reflecting the platform's focus on greater transparency and fairness in pay.

About Payslip

Payslip is a global payroll technology company helping multinational organisations standardise, automate and manage payroll operations across countries and payroll providers. Its Global Payroll Control Platform processes more than 1.3 million payslips each month across more than 125 countries and powers over €5 billion in payroll payments globally. Payslip provides multinational employers with the technology and standardised payroll data infrastructure needed to manage complex global payroll operations with greater visibility, control and consistency. Lecora builds on that expertise, transforming payroll data into compensation analysis and audit-ready reporting to meet the requirements of the EU Pay Transparency Directive.

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