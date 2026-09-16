Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 15, 2026) - Scalare Partners (ASX: SCP) (Scalare or the Company) today provided a corporate update on its financial performance for the year ended 30 June 2026, reporting a 411% increase in total income and a move to positive EBITDA as its services-led model scaled across recently acquired businesses.

Gross profit rose 716% for the year, with gross margin expanding to 77.8% from 48.7%. EBITDA turned positive, compared with a loss in the prior year. Net loss for the year increased 29%, reflecting higher depreciation and amortisation following the integration of recent acquisitions, including lease assets recognised under AASB 16.

Customer receipts increased 576%, the first period to capture the contribution of Tank Stream Labs and Planet Startup, with net operating cash flow improving 396% on the prior year.

Total assets increased 239%, reflecting the consolidation of acquired businesses and associated lease assets, while net equity rose 13%. The Company's investment portfolio, spanning 25 technology investments, increased 12% in value from June 2025.

Full statutory results, including reconciliation of EBITDA to statutory net loss, are set out in the Company's Appendix 4E and FY26 Annual Report, lodged with ASX on 31 August 2026.

Carolyn Breeze, Chief Executive Officer of Scalare Partners, said: "Lifting total income 411% while turning EBITDA positive in the same year shows the ecosystem model works commercially, not just strategically. Recurring service revenue now underwrites the platform that sources our investments, and that is the foundation we build on in FY27."

Corporate Overview

Scalare operates two connected engines under a single listed structure: an operating business that generates recurring service revenue, and an investment portfolio that captures long-term equity upside. The two are directly linked. Every investment is sourced and observed through the operating business before capital is deployed, and returns from the portfolio are directed back into expanding the ecosystem.

The operating business spans three areas: communities and events, covering coworking campuses, memberships, partnerships and founder competitions; programs and diagnostics, covering accelerators, benchmarking tools and prioritisation frameworks; and support services, covering fractional CFO, finance, investor readiness and governance. Together these give Scalare visibility over a large pool of founders and businesses from which its investment opportunities are drawn.

The investment portfolio comprises 25 technology investments across five countries and nine sectors, ranging from early product launch through to scaling and globalisation stages. Initial investments are typically made at pre-seed or seed stage, with Scalare taking board or advisory roles alongside its capital.

Scalare has expanded the ecosystem through a series of acquisitions and program launches since 2020, including Tank Stream Labs and Planet Startup in 2025. Each addition was assessed against criteria including strategic alignment with the founder ecosystem, recurring or scalable revenue, and a clear pathway to cross-sell or accrete value across the Group.

Priorities for FY27 remain growing recurring revenue through expanded corporate partnerships, maintaining a services-first investment model, enhancing the founder experience across the national ecosystem, and pursuing further operating leverage as recent acquisitions integrate.

Recent Corporate Activity

Ecosystem expansion

Scalare completed the acquisition of Fishburners on 2 June 2026, acquiring the Fishburners brand, programs, intellectual property and associated community assets on an all-cash basis. Fishburners members now have access to Tank Stream Labs locations nationally, including a dedicated Fishburners Hub within the Kent Street, Sydney flagship campus.

The acquisition expanded Scalare's founder network to approximately 40,000 active founders and alumni. The combined Scalare and Fishburners ecosystem has supported more than 10,530 startups, delivered more than 7,000 startup, education and innovation events, and its alumni companies have raised more than $5.4 billion in funding.

Fishburners joins a platform that includes Tank Stream Labs, The Founders Union, Planet Startup, Tech Ready Women, InHouse Ventures and the Australian Technologies Competition.

Funding

On 2 July 2026, Scalare entered into a Convertible Security Funding Agreement with a new investor, providing for up to $25,000,000 in total funding to support ecosystem growth and continued investment in early-stage technology companies. Full details of the agreement were set out in the Company's announcement of 2 July 2026.

Shareholders approved the arrangement at a General Meeting on 4 August 2026, with all resolutions carried by poll and support above 99% on each. The first tranche of notes was issued on 5 August 2026, with further tranches available under the agreement subject to its terms.

About Scalare Partners

Scalare Partners Holdings Limited (ASX: SCP) exists to empower visionary technology founders to transform their ideas into the great businesses of tomorrow. We offer a range of products and services to support founders as they scale their early-stage businesses, and we invest directly into selected outstanding companies across Australia, the USA, New Zealand, Singapore, the UK and Europe. We are deeply involved in the broader technology ecosystem through initiatives including Tech Ready Women and the Australian Technologies Competition, with a particular focus on female and culturally diverse founders.

For more information visit: www.scalarepartners.com

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