Singtel Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 APAC Company of the Year Recognition for 5G Enterprise Leadership

Singtel's 5G enterprise innovation, intelligent connectivity, and customer-centric solutions are helping how APAC enterprises adopt robotics, AI, and connected technologies.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Singtel has received the 2026 APAC Company of the Year Recognition in the 5G enterprise industry for its outstanding achievements in enterprise connectivity, innovation, strategy execution, and customer impact. The recognition highlights Singtel's consistent leadership in addressing complex enterprise requirements through secure, low-latency connectivity and technology solutions that accelerate digital transformation across the region.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Singtel excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving enterprise needs while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

"Singtel is demonstrating how 5G infrastructure can evolve beyond connectivity to become an agile, secure, and financially optimized enterprise utility. Its ability to combine network intelligence, security, and flexible business models is helping enterprises unlock new levels of digital productivity," said Mei Lee Quah, Senior Director, ICT Research at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on connected intelligence, advanced 5G capabilities, AI, robotics, and flexible technology adoption, Singtel has shown its ability to adapt to rapidly evolving enterprise requirements. Its strategic agility and sustained investment in intelligent network infrastructure have enabled it to address critical needs across smart logistics, warehousing, security, and other high-consequence environments.

Innovation remains central to Singtel's approach. Through solutions that combine 5G network slicing, high-performance mobility, cloud connectivity, AI, and robotics, the company enables enterprises to support real-time applications while improving operational responsiveness and scalability. Its collaboration with AGIBOT integrates embodied AI-powered robotics with Singtel's 5G network, enabling remote operations and supporting the broader adoption of intelligent robotic systems across APAC.

At The GEAR by Kajima, Singtel deployed a dedicated 5G campus network to create a connected robotics ecosystem. The low-latency, high-bandwidth environment enables real-time telemetry, remote control of autonomous machinery, faster prototyping, and more efficient workflows, while helping reduce safety risks associated with labor-intensive processes.

Singtel's customer-focused approach strengthens its position in the market. Its robotics-as-a-service model enables enterprises to access advanced robotics through a predictable operating expense structure, reducing upfront investment barriers and supporting faster technology adoption. Meanwhile, Singtel CUBS provides a unified orchestration platform that brings together 5G, cloud, AI, autonomous vehicles, and robotics to create secure, responsive, data-driven enterprise environments.

The evolution of Singtel CUBS through AI Studio further strengthens this proposition. Its low-code, agentic AI capabilities support autonomous decision-making, predictive insights, performance assurance, root cause analysis, and automated remediation, helping enterprises operationalize AI at scale.

Frost & Sullivan commends Singtel for maintaining high standards in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. Its vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first approach are shaping the future of 5G enterprise connectivity and intelligent digital infrastructure.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year Recognition to an organization that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market position, customer value, and competitive differentiation. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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