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PR Newswire
16.09.2026 03:06 Uhr
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Körber Supply Chain: Körber delivers high-density automated warehouse for a leading information management and record storage solutions provider in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Körber has successfully completed the implementation of a high-density automated warehouse for a leading information management and record storage solutions provider in Southeast Asia. The milestone was recently commemorated with an opening ceremony, with the system scheduled to commence full operations later this month.

Completed on schedule, the project reflects Körber's continued commitment to helping businesses modernize their supply chain operations through intelligent warehouse automation. The new facility consolidates inventory previously distributed across multiple warehouses into a single, highly automated distribution hub, supporting improved control, operational efficiency, and long-term business growth.

The solution is powered by Körber's 4-way pallet shuttle Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), integrated with the Körber Warehouse Control System (WCS) and automated pallet lifters. Its modular architecture enables efficient storage and retrieval while providing flexibility to expand capacity and adapt to changing operational requirements. The facility spans approximately 4,000 square metres and features a 23-metre-high rack structure with 18,000 effective pallet storage locations.

Once operational, the system will utilize autonomous 4-way pallet shuttles and automated pallet lifters, enabling handling capacities of up to 32 pallets per hour for both inbound and outbound operations. The solution is designed to streamline pallet movement, improve inventory accessibility, and make more effective use of available warehouse space.

As warehouse operators across Southeast Asia continue to navigate rising land costs and evolving customer expectations, high-density storage solutions such as 4-way pallet shuttle are becoming an increasingly important investment. This project reflects the growing adoption of next-generation pallet automation as companies invest in resilient, future-ready supply chains.

"We are proud to partner with our customers on their warehouse transformation journey," said Suunil Dabral, Senior Vice President & Regional Head APAC, Körber Supply Chain. "By combining innovative automation with deep industry expertise, we help businesses build more efficient, adaptable, and resilient supply chain operations while delivering long-term value."

The system is expected to begin full operations in September 2026, reinforcing Körber's position as a trusted partner for end-to-end warehouse automation solutions across the region and supporting the growing adoption of next-generation pallet automation technologies in Southeast Asia.

About Körber's Business Area Supply Chain

Supply chains are growing more complex every day. At Körber, we provide a comprehensive range of proven, end-to-end supply chain solutions tailored to any business size or growth strategy. Our customers optimize their supply chains through a portfolio spanning software, automation, mail and parcel solutions, robotics, and material handling, supported by the expertise to tie it all together. By connecting technologies and capabilities across the entire supply chain, Körber helps businesses turn their operations into a competitive advantage with leading technology to fuel what's next.

The Business Area Supply Chain?is part of Körber, a global technology company for intelligent manufacturing and supply chains solutions.?Find out more on www.koerber.com.

Inquiries:
Louis Kok
Head of Marketing & Sales
Koerber Supply Chain SG Pte Ltd
+65 6841 7073
info.sc.sgp@koerber-supplychain.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/korber-delivers-high-density-automated-warehouse-for-a-leading-information-management-and-record-storage-solutions-provider-in-southeast-asia-302879206.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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