Cellboy Partners with Anchanto to Modernize Omnichannel Retail Operations Across 200+ Stores Nationwide

Philippines' leading mobile phone and gadget retailer, Cellboy, has selected Anchanto's Order Management System to unify its warehouse operations, retail stores and online platforms into a single system with real-time visibility, strengthening its position as a trusted destination for tech-savvy Filipino shoppers. From warehouse to storefront, Cellboy can now deliver a faster, more consistent shopping experience across every store and sales channel. Through this partnership, Cellboy is modernizing its retail footprint and eliminating manual, after-the-fact processing, giving customers a smoother shopping experience while giving the business real-time visibility and a stronger foundation for growth.

QUEZON CITY, Philippines, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellboy, a premier retail brand with 17 years in the industry and a network of more than 200 stores nationwide, has officially announced its strategic partnership with Anchanto, a leading Singapore-based provider of omnichannel commerce technology.

The partnership is driven by Cellboy's need for an advanced, unified system architecture capable of seamless data synchronization across its online and offline channels. This enables a consistent and connected customer experience across every touchpoint, while driving faster decision-making and greater operational efficiency.

While Cellboy already relies on an effective Warehouse Management System for its internal hub operations, the company faced challenges achieving real-time visibility across its physical store locations, with store-level tracking previously dependent on manual processes that impacted financial and inventory reporting.

To solve this, Cellboy is deploying Anchanto's cloud-based Order Management System (OMS) across all its retail operations, ensuring that every transaction from purchase to final delivery is fully automated and updated instantly. The integration bridges Cellboy's warehouse and storefront operations, giving teams accurate, real-time inventory data and reducing manual data entry and reconciliation.

Alvin Teng, CEO at Cellboy, said, "One of our biggest challenges was the lack of real-time visibility. Transaction data was only updated after processing, making it hard to get an accurate view of inventory and act quickly. Anchanto changed that, giving us real-time visibility, faster reporting, and far less manual reconciliation work. By connecting our warehouse, stores and online channels, we now give customers accurate stock information and a consistent experience across every touchpoint."

Vaibhav Dabhade, CEO of Anchanto, added, "Cellboy is a well-established name in the Philippine retail space, and we're proud to support their next phase of growth. Our platform's proven track record with multinational enterprises means Cellboy is building on infrastructure already trusted by leading retailers around the world. Together, we look forward to helping Cellboy strengthen its omnichannel capabilities and deliver world-class retail execution to its customers."

About Anchanto

Anchanto is a global B2B SaaS technology company equipping Logistics Service Providers, Brands, and Retailers with enterprise-grade omnichannel commerce and supply chain capabilities. Headquartered in Singapore, Anchanto supports businesses through local teams in the Philippines, and 11 other countries in Southeast Asia, Middle East and Europe. The platform offers ready integrations with more than 200 logistics providers, marketplaces, and commerce systems.

Contact:

Charles PY

Chief Marketing Officer - Anchanto

Charles.py@anchanto.com

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