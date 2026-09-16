ViaBTC Partners with Mempool to Expand Access to BTC Transaction Acceleration Services

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ViaBTC, a leading global multi-cryptocurrency mining pool, today announced a partnership with Mempool to expand access to Bitcoin transaction acceleration services. Under the partnership, ViaBTC will use its Bitcoin mining pool infrastructure and expertise in block construction and transaction processing to accelerate eligible transactions, helping more users get their Bitcoin transactions confirmed sooner.

Bitcoin transactions can remain unconfirmed for extended periods when the network is congested or transaction fees are too low. To help users address these delays, ViaBTC became one of the first providers to launch a Bitcoin transaction accelerator in 2016, offering free and paid options. It has continued to refine the product and its underlying technology ever since. As of September 16, 2026, ViaBTC has accelerated more than 800,000 BTC transactions.

The partnership marks another step in ViaBTC's efforts to build partnerships across the Bitcoin infrastructure ecosystem. Since its launch in 2016, ViaBTC has navigated multiple market cycles and Bitcoin halvings, building a decade of experience in mining pool operations and technology development. That experience underpins its services for miners worldwide and supports the expansion of offerings such as transaction acceleration. Working with Mempool extends the reach of ViaBTC's mining pool infrastructure, bringing its technical expertise to more applications across the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Haipo Yang, Founder and CEO of ViaBTC, said that miners' long-term trust is built on reliable day-to-day operations and sustained investment in technology and service. Whatever the market does, ViaBTC puts the security, stability, and efficiency of its mining pool first. The partnership with Mempool marks another step in expanding the company's ecosystem collaboration, drawing on years of technical and operational experience. Going forward, ViaBTC will stay focused on what miners need, strengthening its infrastructure to support their long-term growth and the continued operation of the Bitcoin network.

The partnership will not change how users access or use the ViaBTC Transaction Accelerator. Users can continue to submit eligible transaction IDs through the ViaBTC website and mobile app, where they can also view their acceleration history and request status.

ViaBTC will continue to strengthen the security, stability, and efficiency of its mining pool infrastructure while improving its products and services for miners. It will also explore further partnerships with block explorers, wallets, and other Bitcoin infrastructure providers to bring its technology to more applications. Through continued investment in technology and collaboration, ViaBTC aims to serve miners worldwide while providing reliable infrastructure for a broader range of needs across the Bitcoin ecosystem.

About ViaBTC

ViaBTC is a multi-cryptocurrency mining pool serving miners worldwide. Launched in 2016, it specializes in secure, stable, and efficient Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining services, supporting major PoW cryptocurrencies including BTC, LTC/DOGE, BCH, ZEC, and KAS. ViaBTC has served more than 2 million users across over 150 countries and regions. Its BTC, LTC/DOGE merged-mining, BCH, and ZEC pools rank among the world's leading mining pools.

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