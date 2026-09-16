The Glenlivet Captures the Sun-Soaked Spirit of Provence in New Limited Edition

The new 12 Year Old Provence Edition brings together Scotch whisky craft with French arts de vivre

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glenlivet, the iconic single malt Scotch whisky crafted in Scotland's Livet Valley, today unveils its 12 Year Old Provence Edition: a new limited-edition release inspired by a region celebrated for its sun-soaked landscapes, vibrant flavours, and relaxed way of life.

The latest in The Glenlivet's Beyond Speyside series, the Provence Edition invites whisky lovers to experience single malt through a distinctly Provençal lens. True to its Scottish roots while inspired by the character of Southern France, this expression demonstrates how a heritage Scotch can embrace new influences while remaining unmistakably itself.

Under the guidance of Cask Master, Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet's cask experts created a first-of-its-kind expression for The Glenlivet, selectively finishing the whisky in three French wine cask types*, including rare cru classé casks from Château Sainte Marguerite in Provence, one of only 18 estates to hold the prestigious Cru Classé des Côtes de Provence designation.

The limited-edition release combines Château Sainte Marguerite white wine casks with Rivesaltes and Sauternes casks, each contributing its own character to the whisky. Château Sainte Marguerite casks deliver bright citrus and elegant floral notes, Rivesaltes casks add nuttiness and warming spice, while Sauternes casks bring rich marmalade and crème brûlée flavours.

The result is a beautifully balanced single malt, layering The Glenlivet's elegant and mellow house style with delicate floral complexity and ripe orchard fruit notes. White peach, nectarine, pear and bright citrus are complemented by subtle spice, creating a flavour profile that brings a sun-ripened character to The Glenlivet's signature style.

Kevin Balmforth, The Glenlivet Cask Master, commented: "With the Provence Edition, we wanted to take The Glenlivet somewhere unexpected. The challenge was introducing new layers of flavour inspired by Provence while remaining unmistakably The Glenlivet. By actively monitoring the finishing process and carefully balancing the influence of Château Sainte Marguerite, Rivesaltes, and Sauternes wine casks, we have created a whisky that delivers vibrant orchard fruit, elegant floral notes and exceptional complexity; capturing the vibrancy and elegance that inspired this release."

Aurélie Torre, Vice President of Marketing Specialty Whiskies adds: "The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Provence Edition captures the spirit of The Glenlivet: rooted in our Scottish craft yet inspired by the spirit of the South of France. Through the first-ever use of French white wine casks in a Glenlivet expression, this release demonstrates how we can remain true to the character that has defined us for generations, while continuing to surprise and delight whisky lovers with a new taste experience. Its recent Gold medal at the 2026 Scotch Whisky Masters is a testament to the quality, craftsmanship and innovation at the heart of this single malt."

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Provence Edition is presented in a vibrant, elevated packaging inspired by the vivid landscapes and effortless elegance of Provence. Rich lavender hues, warm golden tones and refined design details evoke the region's iconic vineyards, floral fields and Riviera glamour. The Glenlivet's signature teal complements the Provençal colour palette, celebrating the meeting of Scottish craft and Provençal inspiration in a design that feels every bit as vibrant as the whisky itself.

The Glenlivet 12 Year Old Provence Edition will be available from stockists globally. For more information, visit www.theglenlivet.com or follow @theglenlivet.

* A portion of the whisky is finished in French wine and Provence cru classé wine casks

NOTES TO EDITORS

For press enquiries, please contact: theglenlivet@bursonglobal.com

THE GLENLIVET 12 YEAR OLD PROVENCE EDITION AWARD WIN

Gold winner at the Scotch Whisky Masters 2026, organised by The Spirits Business





THE GLENLIVET 12 YEAR OLD PROVENCE EDITION TASTING NOTES:

NOSE: Vibrant bursts of fruit with white peaches in syrup, lemon peel and orange marmalade come before enticing layers of coconut, homemade shortbread, toasted almonds and floral hues

Vibrant bursts of fruit with white peaches in syrup, lemon peel and orange marmalade come before enticing layers of coconut, homemade shortbread, toasted almonds and floral hues PALATE: Juicy nectarines transition to crisp orchard fruits with ripe pears and tangy red apples. Next come moreish layers of crème brûlée, marzipan and white chocolate before concluding with whisps of chamomile and warming spice

Juicy nectarines transition to crisp orchard fruits with ripe pears and tangy red apples. Next come moreish layers of crème brûlée, marzipan and white chocolate before concluding with whisps of chamomile and warming spice FINISH: Floral sweetness, complex and ultra smooth





THE GLENLIVET 12 YEAR OLD PROVENCE EDITION FOOD PAIRINGS:

Comté cheese , whose nutty, sweet and savoury characteristics complement the whisky's layered flavour profile

, whose nutty, sweet and savoury characteristics complement the whisky's layered flavour profile Roasted peaches with honey and rosemary, a Provençal-inspired pairing that enhances the expression's orchard fruit and floral notes





ABOUT THE GLENLIVET

Created by George Smith in 1824, The Glenlivet is renowned for its heritage as a visionary within the single malt category. With a commitment to outstanding quality and workmanship within single malts, The Glenlivet is dedicated to continuing this legacy and has led innovation within single malt in recent years. Standout initiatives include the release of The Glenlivet Code, a mystery single malt, and the creation of The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve, a great representation of the distillery's signature style. The Glenlivet has also recently launched its newly renovated brand home to open up the Livet Valley to the world. Using innovative technology combined with exclusive bottlings, immersive tours, and whisky tastings, The Glenlivet Brand Home brings visitors an experience like no other. From exploring the art of whisky making and showcasing rare editions, to reflecting The Glenlivet's heritage throughout the interiors, the visitor experience pays homage to being the original mark of quality for single malt, carefully crafted in the Livet Valley.

www.theglenlivet.com

@TheGlenlivet

ABOUT CHIVAS BROTHERS

Chivas Brothers is the Pernod Ricard business dedicated to Scotch whisky. Its award-winning portfolio features some of the world's most revered single malt and blended Scotch whisky brands, including Chivas Regal, Ballantine's, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet. As the world's No.2 Scotch whisky producer which exports to 150 markets globally, Chivas Brothers and its 1,800-strong team are rooted in communities across Scotland and around the globe, sharing a proud history and the ambition to open up to shape the future of whisky. Chivas Brothers was awarded 'Scotch Whisky Producer of the Year' at the International Wine & Spirits Competition 2021 and for five years in a row from 2020-2024 at the International Spirits Challenge.

For more information about Chivas Brothers, please visit www.chivasbrothers.com.

ABOUT PERNOD RICARD

Pernod Ricard is a worldwide leader in the spirits and wine industry, blending traditional craftsmanship, state-of-the-art brand-building, and global distribution technologies. Our prestigious portfolio of premium to luxury brands includes Absolut vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur and Mumm and Perrier-Jouët champagnes. Our mission is to ensure the long-term development of our brands with full respect for people and the environment, while empowering our employees around the world to be ambassadors of our purposeful, inclusive and responsible culture of authentic conviviality. Pernod Ricard's consolidated sales amounted to €10,959 million in fiscal year FY25. Pernod Ricard is part of the CAC 40 index.

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