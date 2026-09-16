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PR Newswire
16.09.2026 06:36 Uhr
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Tourism Authority of Thailand: TAT spotlights Bangkok Art Biennale 2026 as a contemporary citywide art experience

Angels & Mara transforms temples, museums, landmarks and public spaces into an art route for culture-led travel

BANGKOK, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is highlighting Bangkok Art Biennale 2026 (BAB 2026) as a citywide contemporary art experience that will strengthen Bangkok's position as a global art destination. Scheduled from 29 October 2026 to 28 February 2027 under an Angels & Mara theme, the fifth edition brings Thai and international artists into dialogue with the capital's heritage, spirituality, urban life and creative future.

TAT Governor Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool said, "Bangkok Art Biennale 2026 reflects TAT's direction to position Thailand as a high-value and meaningful destination, where culture, creativity and contemporary identity create deeper reasons to travel. By turning Bangkok into a citywide platform for artistic discovery, Angels & Mara strengthens the Thai capital's global visibility, supports the Festival Economy, and connects visitors with experiences that bring together heritage, imagination and the creative energy of Amazing Thailand."

Angels & Mara shapes the citywide platform that explores the tension between guardians of light and forces of temptation. Drawing on religious, cultural and philosophical traditions, BAB 2026 examines the dualities that define modern life, from hope and despair to spirituality and materialism, memory and forgetting, desire and restraint. Set in Bangkok, whose Thai name, Krung Thep, means City of Angels, the theme gives visitors a deeper look into the capital, while offering artists a powerful framework to reflect on the uncertainty, conflict and transformation of modern life.

The programme features a growing roster of artists and collectives from Thailand and around the world, working across painting, sculpture, photography, performance art, film and multimedia. The line-up reinforces BAB 2026 as an international platform for artistic dialogue, stimulating conversation across cultures, generations and disciplines.

BAB 2026 will unfold across temples, museums, cultural institutions, educational spaces and major public venues. Locations include Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn), Wat Pho (Temple of the Reclining Buddha), Wat Prayoon (Temple of the Iron Fences), Museum Siam, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, One Bangkok, centralwOrld, Siam Paragon, the National Museum Bangkok and the Art Centre, Silpakorn University. Together, these venues connect Bangkok's historic quarters, riverfront communities, civic landmarks and emerging areas, offering visitors a new art route to explore the capital.

Against this urban backdrop, TAT will connect BAB 2026 with Thailand's wider tourism appeal, encouraging visitors to experience Bangkok through contemporary art, heritage sites, creative districts and everyday city life. This approach supports culture-led travel and reinforces the capital as a place where heritage, creativity and contemporary urban culture converge.

The festival is a collaboration of Thailand's cultural, tourism, government and private-sector partners, with Thai Beverage Public Company Limited as a major supporter since 2018. This shared commitment reinforces Bangkok's appeal as a regional centre for contemporary art and extends the value of art into tourism, education, public engagement and the wider economy.

Founded in 2017 and first staged in 2018, Bangkok Art Biennale was created to transform Bangkok into one of Southeast Asia's leading modern art destinations. Previous editions have attracted more than 3.5 million visitors and presented works by over 300 artists from Asia, Europe, the Americas, Oceania and Africa. Meanwhile, the pandemic-era BAB Virtual Venue reached over 2.3 million online viewers worldwide.

More information, including the latest participating artists, artworks, venues and public programmes, is available through official Bangkok Art Biennale channels.

Website: www.tatnews.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tat-spotlights-bangkok-art-biennale-2026-as-a-contemporary-citywide-art-experience-302879969.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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