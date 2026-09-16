ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers expands operations in Poland with acquisition of STW SA

Lochem, 16 September 2026

ForFarmers expands operations in Poland with acquisition of STW SA

ForFarmers, through its Polish subsidiary Tasomix, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares in STW SA, an animal feed producer based in Sokolów Podlaski (eastern Poland). The transaction is in line with the growth strategy of ForFarmers to further strengthen their position in the Polish market, particularly in the poultry, ruminant and swine sectors. The acquisition is subject to approval by the Polish competition authority. The transaction is expected to be finalized at the beginning of 2027.

STW SA: modern feed production site

STW SA was founded in 2016 and is owned by the Leszczynski family. The company operates a modern feed production facility in Eastern Poland and is also active in feed logistics and poultry farming. Following recent investments, the annual feed production capacity has increased to approximately 270,000 tonnes. With a workforce of 76 employees, STW SA has developed substantial expertise and technical know-how in feed formulation.

Stronger position in an attractive growth market

Tasomix, which has been operating in Poland for over 35 years and has been part of ForFarmers since 2018, has been collaborating with STW SA for several years. As part of this partnership, STW SA already manufactures for Tasomix.





"This acquisition, in which we are acquiring the production site and the product and customer portfolio, is a good addition to Tasomix's activities in eastern Poland and creates scope for further growth. In addition, we will benefit from STW SA's knowledge and experience and realise efficiency gains in production and logistics. This will enable us to serve our customers even better and further strengthen our position in the Polish market," says Pawel Swierkula, Managing Director of Tasomix.

Michal Leszczynski, CEO of STW SA: "We are convinced that this acquisition lays a strong foundation for further growth and development. The combination of local commitment with the scale, knowledge and expertise of ForFarmers/Tasomix creates new opportunities for customers and employees. We look forward to working together to make this next step a success."

Scope of the transaction

The transaction comprises the feed business with its modern production facility, excluding the feed logistics and poultry farming of the Leszczynski family. Tasomix and Leszczynski family intend to further strengthen their cooperation, particularly in the areas of logistics and the supply of feed to the poultry farms of the Leszczynski family.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Note to the editor:

Media: Ilse Niehof-Duivelshof, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00

Investors: Floor van Maaren, T +31 (0)573 28 88 00

Company profile

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) is a leading player in Europe, offering complete feed solutions for (organic) livestock farming and with annual sales of over 10 million tonnes of animal feed. With its mission statement 'For the Future of Farming', ForFarmers is committed to future-proof farming and making the agricultural sector even more sustainable. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (where the head office is located), Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers employs around 3,000?people and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., PO-Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem

T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00 - info@forfarmers.eu - www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This document contains forward-looking statements that include ForFarmers' regulatory capital and liquidity positions under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements containing words such as 'intends', 'expects', 'takes into account', 'aims at', 'has the plan', 'estimates' and words of similar purport. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performance implicitly or explicitly contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxation, case law and regulations, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, investigations by regulators, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements contained in this document relate solely to statements as of the date of this document, and ForFarmers assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether in connection with new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is required by law to do so.