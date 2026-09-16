Live Zoom session at 17:30 BST will walk parents through the school's six education pathways, teaching model, community programme and parent reporting, following the August launch of CambriOS.

Mildenhall, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - CambriLearn, an international online school accredited by Cognia for learners aged 4 to 19, will hold a virtual open house on Wednesday, 7 October 2026 at 17:30 BST (18:30 SAST) to introduce UK families to CambriOS, the connected structure behind its online school that launched on 4 August 2026. The live session on Zoom is aimed at parents exploring online schooling for the first time, families considering a move from a traditional school, and those comparing curricula for their child.

The open house follows Department for Education statistics published in January 2026 that recorded 126,000 children in elective home education in England in autumn 2025, up from 111,700 the previous autumn. The Department has noted that the figures cover home education broadly, rather than online schooling specifically, and that improvements in reporting may account for part of the change. For UK families, CambriLearn offers International British and Pearson Edexcel pathways, with live lessons taught by qualified subject teachers, marked coursework and recorded lessons that students can revisit.

During the session the school's team will walk through the four parts of CambriOS. CambriPathways covers the six education pathways across the International British, Pearson Edexcel, CAPS, KABV, IEB and US curricula. CambriCampus is the platform where students attend live lessons, submit coursework and receive teacher support. CambriCommand is the parent view of attendance, progress and marks between formal reports. CambriCommunity is the school's programme of activity beyond lessons. Current students and parents will describe their experience, and the session closes with a live question-and-answer period with the team.

Through CambriCommunity, students join clubs, events, meet-ups and shared experiences beyond lessons, with activities varying by age, programme and location. CambriOS gives a name to the connected parts of the school that existing families already use. There is nothing new to enrol in and nothing extra to buy.

"Families should leave an open house with clear answers about who will teach their child, which qualifications they will work towards, how the school week runs and how progress is reported, not just a brochure," said Yoav Tchelet, Head of Marketing at CambriLearn. "CambriOS makes those answers visible in one place, and the 7 October session is where we show parents how it works."

Registration is open on CambriLearn's open house page. Confirmed attendees receive a calendar invitation and the Zoom link by email. A consultation is also available to UK families to discuss their child's current stage, subject choices, qualification route and support needs.

About CambriLearn

CambriLearn is an international online school accredited by Cognia. The company reports having educated more than 80,000 students across more than 100 countries. Its education pathways include the International British Curriculum, Pearson Edexcel, CAPS, KABV and IEB, alongside a US Curriculum. CambriLearn is an approved Pearson Edexcel examination centre and is registered with SACAI and the IEB.

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