Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - MixRoute today announced the expansion of its AI gateway platform, providing developers and enterprises with access to more than 250 AI models through a single OpenAI-compatible API while maintaining zero platform markup on its regular plans.

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As organizations deploy AI across customer support, software development, analytics, and enterprise workflows, managing multiple model providers has become increasingly complex. MixRoute's unified gateway is designed to simplify that process by offering one API, consolidated billing, intelligent routing options, and infrastructure built for production-scale AI applications.

"Our goal is to remove the operational friction that slows AI adoption," said MixRoute spokesperson Alan Lu. "Developers should be able to choose the best model for each workload without rebuilding their infrastructure every time they change providers."

One API for Enterprise AI

The expanded platform enables developers to access leading large language models through a single integration while reducing the overhead of managing separate provider accounts, authentication systems, and billing relationships.

MixRoute's OpenAI-compatible architecture allows teams to migrate existing applications with minimal code changes, making it easier to adopt new models as AI capabilities continue to evolve.

Built for Production Workloads

Beyond model access, MixRoute is investing in infrastructure designed for businesses running AI applications at scale. The platform combines unified billing, optional Smart Routing, and Reserved AI Capacity to help organizations improve reliability, reduce operational complexity, and maintain consistent performance during periods of high demand.

Reserved AI Capacity is designed for enterprise customers that require dedicated throughput for business-critical AI workloads, helping reduce the impact of public capacity fluctuations during peak usage periods.

Transparent Pricing

MixRoute's regular plans continue to operate with 0% platform markup, allowing customers to pay underlying model costs without an additional platform surcharge. Smart Routing remains an optional capability for teams that want automated model selection based on latency, availability, or performance requirements.

The company said this pricing model reflects its commitment to making enterprise AI infrastructure more predictable as organizations scale their AI investments.

Supporting the Next Generation of AI Infrastructure

As AI adoption accelerates across industries, organizations are increasingly evaluating infrastructure based not only on model quality but also on reliability, scalability, and operational efficiency. MixRoute's latest platform expansion is intended to give engineering teams a flexible foundation for building multi-model AI applications without the complexity of managing fragmented provider ecosystems.

About MixRoute

MixRoute is an AI infrastructure platform that provides unified access to 250+ AI models through a single OpenAI-compatible API. The platform helps developers and enterprises simplify model integration, billing, routing, and production-scale AI operations.

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