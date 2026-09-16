LG Electronics, a unit of South Korea's LG Corp., has launched a pilot project to test heat pumps coordinated through power-to-heat (P2H) technology at an apartment complex on Jeju Island, off South Korea's southern coast. Under the proposed configuration, the P2H system will coordinate heat pumps in individual apartments with a central air-source heat pump and hot-water storage. When surplus or lower-cost renewable electricity is available, the central heat pump will convert it into thermal energy and charge a shared hot-water tank. The stored heat can later supply domestic hot water, while ...

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