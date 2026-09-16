The global energy landscape shifting away from traditional centralized power models toward microgrids, or localized, distributed architectures capable of independent islanded operation. According to updated market intelligence from GlobalData's report, "Microgrids Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Technology, Installed Capacity, Generation, Key Players and Forecast to 2030," the global microgrid market was previously projected to reach $60.61 billion by 2027 and is now positioned for sustained expansion through the end of the decade. The Americas region is expected to lead overall global ...

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