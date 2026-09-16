Energy economists may wince when they first read the study "Cost-Optimal Transformation of the German Energy System by 2045," prepared by Fraunhofer ISE for The smarter E Europe exhibition. The study, which formed the scientific foundation for the Renewables 24/7 special exhibit at The smarter E Europe, forecasts approximately 120 TWh of electricity generation from gas-fired power plants in 2045 - powered by climate-neutral hydrogen, biomethane, or synthetic gas. The installed capacity of these power plants is estimated at 146 GW, corresponding to roughly 822 full-load hours. Mathematically, this ...

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