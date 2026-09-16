Talking Medicines, the advanced data science and AI company for life sciences, today announced a new intent-to-prescribe application within DrugVoice, enabled through partnerships with point-of-care data providers.

DrugVoice connects Message Resonance Score with near-real-time point-of-care signals to show what resonates with clinicians and how it relates to intent-to-prescribe.

Pharma invests billions in communications that inform healthcare professionals and influence decision-making. Yet measures such as reach, clicks, and engagement do not show which clinicians align with priority messages or whether that alignment is linked to intent-to-prescribe.

DrugVoice addresses this blind spot by combining:

Message Resonance Score, which uses curated real-life data and advanced data science to identify which messages align with which clinicians and why.

Point-of-care data, which provides near-real-time signals of prescribing intent within the clinical workflow.

Together, these insights can help Pharma identify the clinicians most aligned with priority messages, understand what resonates across personas, and examine the relationship between message alignment and intent-to-prescribe.

"Pharma has no shortage of engagement data, but engagement alone does not show which clinicians are aligned with its messaging," said Jo Halliday, CEO of Talking Medicines. "The question is whether a message resonates with the right clinician and whether that alignment is associated with intent to act. DrugVoice creates this intelligence layer."

Intent-to-prescribe is one of several applications of DrugVoice Message Resonance Score. The framework can benchmark messaging, validate personas, compare resonance across health professional, opinion leader, patient, and consumer audiences, and monitor changes during launches, campaigns, and congresses.

The application is available through tailored DrugVoice intelligence programs for Pharmaceutical companies and their agency partners.

To learn more or request a demonstration, visit talkingmedicines.com.

ABOUT TALKING MEDICINES

Talking Medicines is an Advanced Data Science and AI company for life sciences. Its DrugVoice platform transforms unstructured real-life data into curated, structured, governed intelligence, helping Pharma understand audiences, quantify message resonance, and make evidence-based commercial and medical decisions.

From noise to signals. From signals to intelligence.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260915112619/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Britt Gibson

Talking Medicines

britt@talkingmedicines.com

www.talkingmedicines.com