An expert in scaling medical innovations, Marion Ghibaudo joins Okomera as the company advances toward industrial deployment.

Okomera, a TechBio company pioneering next-generation cancer care through the development of a proprietary technology platform combining tumor mini-avatars, microfluidics, and AI-powered imaging, today announced the appointment of Marion Ghibaudo as Chief Technology Officer. She will spearhead the company's technology and innovation strategy and lead the industrial deployment of its integrated hardware, software, and biological platform. Marion Ghibaudo will join Okomera's Executive Committee and report to CEO Silvère Lucquin. In parallel, Raphaël Tomasi, Okomera's co-founder and former CTO, transitions to the role of VP Platform, ensuring continuity in the development of the company's technology platform.

Marion's appointment comes at a key stage in Okomera's growth as the company advances toward pilot studies, industrial scale-up, and commercialization. Okomera has developed a proprietary technology platform that transforms patient biopsies into multiple miniaturized tumor avatars, enabling rapid assessment of treatment responses under real-world conditions. Designed as a decentralized lab, its platform brings the capabilities of a state-of-the-art infrastructure into a single integrated instrument for clinicians and pharmaceutical partners.

Silvère Lucquin, CEO of Okomera, said: "We are delighted to welcome Marion to the team. Her ability to translate complex medical innovations into solutions that can be deployed at scale is a tremendous asset. Her contribution will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goal: ensuring that every cancer patient receives the best possible treatment from the outset."

Marion Ghibaudo added: "Okomera combines scientific innovation, product vision, and industrial ambition. At a time when nearly half of first-line treatments fail in oncology, Okomera has the potential to address this critical unmet need. I am very proud to contribute to this mission."

Raphaël Tomasi, cofounder and VP Platform of Okomera, said: "Marion is joining Okomera at a pivotal moment. Her perspective and experience will help us move faster and go further. I am looking forward to building this next chapter together.»

A seasoned medtech and biotech executive with over 20 years of experience, Marion Ghibaudo joins Okomera from GenSight Biologics, where she served as Chief Technology Officer for Medical Devices and a member of the Executive Committee. She led the development of a visual stimulation system paired with gene therapy through clinical implementation. Previously, she headed R&D at Mauna Kea Technologies, overseeing development of the Cellvizio platform. Marion holds a PhD in Biophysics from Paris Diderot University and is a graduate of École Polytechnique.

About Okomera

Okomera is a TechBio company pioneering functional precision oncology by placing each patient's biological response at the center of treatment decisions. It has developed a proprietary platform combining microfluidics, tumor mini-avatars, and AI-powered imaging. Using real patient biopsy samples, Okomera's miniaturization technology recreates tumor behavior and analyzes actual responses to treatment. Founded in 2020 as a spin-off from École Polytechnique and Institut Pasteur, the company aims to bring functional precision medicine into routine clinical practice so that every patient receives the most effective treatment from the outset. For more information: www.okomera.com.

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