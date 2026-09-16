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PR Newswire
16.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Network Innovations and Intellian Technologies, Inc.: Intellian and Network Innovations Sign Strategic Partnership to Develop and Distribute Multi-Band, Multi-Orbit WGS Flyaway Terminals for Military and Government Markets

Agreement Paves the Way for Enhanced Flexibility and Resiliency with the Provisioning of Concurrent Mil-X, Mil Ka-band, and Commercial Ka and Ku Frequencies

PARIS, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellian Technologies Inc., a global provider of advanced satellite communications technologies and mission-critical connectivity solutions, and Network Innovations, a global technology systems integrator focused on government, military, and enterprise sectors, today announced a strategic partnership to jointly develop and distribute next-generation tactical ground Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) flyaway terminals for military and government customers.

Developed with insights from Network Innovations' 20+ years of real-world operational experience in supporting military and WGS customers in some of the most demanding missions, the new flyaway terminal platform is designed to be the world's first to support simultaneous Mil-X, Mil Ka-band, and Commercial Ka and Ku-band connectivity, with electronic switching across an extended range of Ka-band frequencies. Purpose-built for operations utilizing the WGS constellation, the system is engineered to deliver secure, resilient, high-capacity communications for expeditionary forces and other mission-critical deployments. The deployable systems can be operational in as little as 30 minutes and have been designed from the outset for multi-band and multi-orbit operations across LEO, MEO, GEO, and HEO constellations.

Built for demanding operational environments, the flyaway terminals are being engineered to achieve full WGS certification and compliance with key MIL-SPEC requirements. Intellian also plans to introduce non-WGS commercial variants of the platform, extending the technology to a broader range of government, enterprise, and critical communications applications.

"Developing our first tactical ground WGS flyaway platform represents an important expansion of Intellian's military and government portfolio," said Eric Sung, CEO of Intellian. "By combining simultaneous X-band and Military Ka-band capability, access to wider commercial Ka frequencies, and multi-orbit connectivity in a rapidly deployable architecture, we are addressing the increasingly complex communications requirements of modern defense operations. Our goal is to give operators greater flexibility, resilience, and assured connectivity wherever their missions take them."

Derek Dawson, CEO of Network Innovations, added, "By combining Intellian's advanced terminal technology with Network Innovations' deep experience serving military and government customers worldwide, we can accelerate the introduction of this new capability. This next generation solution supports not only WGS satellites, but also the combination of all existing and new LEO/MEO satellites, which is increasingly important to our customers and their missions."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intellian-and-network-innovations-sign-strategic-partnership-to-develop-and-distribute-multi-band-multi-orbit-wgs-flyaway-terminals-for-military-and-government-markets-302879771.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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