REJO debuts puff-twice technology in expansion to Europe

Ongoing expansion across Europe with a diverse product portfolio: the brand announces at InterTabac 2026.

Puff-twice technology extends the lifecycle of heating sticks to reuse.

The brand furthers its technology to drive next-generation innovations.

DORTMUND, Germany, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REJO, a pioneering brand in the heat-not-burn (HNB) sector, highlights its expansion across Europe with new entries into Italy, Germany, Spain and Austria.

The announcement, coupled with the brand's showcase of latest products and technologies, is made during the ongoing trade fair InterTabac 2026.

Expansion into four European markets

The brand's presence across the region is boosted by the introduction of TOZE, REJO's standalone herbal stick line, thanks to firm collaborations and various channels the brand has explored with local business partners.

For REJO, Europe has been not just a market of top priority, but a proving ground for how technology, user experience and regulatory compliance intersect.

REJO CUBE, powered by true next-generation heating technology

At the center of the brand's InterTabac premiere is REJO CUBE, a modular device that brings together heating technology, flexible design and interactive features.

Built around REJO's platform-based approach to R&D, CUBE features OmniHeat 360°, an omnidirectional heating system designed to deliver stable and even heating from the outside of the stick.

Its FlexiCUBE modular structure connects the heating pod and detachable battery through a magnetic connection, while an interactive LCD display provides real-time information including heating progress, operating mode and charging status.

REJO CUBE is also designed and realized with a residue-free experience, lowering maintenance requirements to keep everyday use simple and worry-free.

Puff-twice reshapes the heating cycle

CUBE also brings puff-twice, the core technology which extends the HNB experience beyond a single heating cycle.

In standard mode, CUBE delivers up to 16 puffs per stick; while with PlusEnjoy Eco Mode, compatible auto-heat sticks offer a second heating cycle for up to 12 additional puffs, up to 75% in puff count from the last generation of heating solutions.

For REJO, puff-twice reflects a deeper dive into the stick's usage potential through precision heating control, device architecture and thermal management.

R&D capacity elevated with modular technology platform

New technologies attest to REJO's platform-based approach to R&D.

Instead of building each device from scratch, the brand develops modular heating engines and temperature-control systems that are adaptable across product lines, a move aimed at speeding up product development and scaling up technology applications without compromising consistency or reliability.

REJO is dedicated to putting effort on heating efficiency, temperature control and modular design as core pillars of its technology roadmap.

About REJO

REJO is a global provider of heat-not-burn (HNB) solutions, focused on delivering innovative, reliable, and open product options. Through collaboration with partners and its global community, REJO empowers users to break free from restrictive brand or flavor limitations and explore a broader range of experiences.

For more product information, please visit www.rejonow.com.

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