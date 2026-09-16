The UAE's Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) has entered into a collaborative agreement with private developer Azerbaijan Green Energy Company (AGEC) to develop new renewable energy projects in Azerbaijan. The agreement includes the potential expansion of Masdar's existing 230 MW Garadagh solar PV plant by a minimum of 350 MW, together with the addition of up to 200 MWh of battery energy storage. The Garadagh project, inaugurated in 2023, signalled Masdar's entry into the Azerbaijan market. The facility, which generates enough energy to power more than 110,000 homes, was also Azerbaijan's ...

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