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WKN: 870798 | ISIN: FI0009000277 | Ticker-Symbol: TTEB
Frankfurt
16.09.26 | 08:01
19,030 Euro
-1,14 % -0,220
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
TIETO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIETO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,01019,06010:18
19,01019,05010:18
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 08:00 Uhr
61 Leser
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Tieto Oyj: Tieto appoints Juuso Pajunen as Chief Financial Officer - Johan Enger Nygaard and Bent Phillips to continue leading Tech Consulting and Indtech businesses

Tieto Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 September 2026 9:00 a.m. EEST

Tieto appoints Juuso Pajunen (M.Sc. (Econ.)) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Group Executive Team. Pajunen will join the company on 1 January 2027 at the latest. Pajunen joins Tieto from Terveystalo, a private healthcare service provider in Finland, where he currently holds the position of CFO. Prior to this, Pajunen has been CFO at AFRY, an engineering and consulting company, and held multiple senior financial positions at Pöyry Group, including CFO and the Head of Group Business Control. Pajunen will report to Endre Rangnes, CEO at Tieto.

"Tieto has a strong position in technological transformation and is well positioned for digital opportunities. At the same time, both Tieto and the entire industry are undergoing rapid changes, driven by AI. I am excited to join this fast-paced industry and believe that, with my broad experience across multiple businesses, I can contribute to the execution of Tieto's ambitious strategy. As a CFO, I will focus on ensuring profitable growth and value creation while I believe that it all starts with culture," states Juuso Pajunen.

"Juuso's extensive experience across a range of industries will significantly strengthen our leadership team as we continue to execute on Tieto's strategic priorities and transformation agenda. In today's fast-changing business landscape, the CFO plays a pivotal role in ensuring financial resilience, supporting strategic decision-making and delivering long-term shareholder value. I am very pleased to welcome Juuso to Tieto and look forward to working closely with him in the years ahead," says Endre Rangnes, CEO of Tieto.

Furthermore, effective 1 October 2026, Johan Enger Nygaard has been appointed as Managing Director of Tieto Tech Consulting and Bent Philipps as Managing Director of Tieto Indtech. They served in interim Managing Director positions in respective businesses since May 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tieto.com

Tieto Newsdesk, tel. +358 40 570 4072, news (at) tieto.com

Tieto Corporation

DISTRIBUTION

NASDAQ Helsinki

NASDAQ Stockholm

Principal Media

Tieto is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses Tieto Caretech, Tieto Banktech and Tieto Indtech as well as Tieto Tech Consulting business. Our around 13 000 talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.

Tieto's annual revenue is approximately EUR 2 billion. The company's shares are traded on the NASDAQ exchange in Helsinki and Stockholm. www.tieto.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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