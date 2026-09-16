Tieto Oyj: Tieto appoints Juuso Pajunen as Chief Financial Officer - Johan Enger Nygaard and Bent Phillips to continue leading Tech Consulting and Indtech businesses

Tieto Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 September 2026 9:00 a.m. EEST

Tieto appoints Juuso Pajunen (M.Sc. (Econ.)) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Group Executive Team. Pajunen will join the company on 1 January 2027 at the latest. Pajunen joins Tieto from Terveystalo, a private healthcare service provider in Finland, where he currently holds the position of CFO. Prior to this, Pajunen has been CFO at AFRY, an engineering and consulting company, and held multiple senior financial positions at Pöyry Group, including CFO and the Head of Group Business Control. Pajunen will report to Endre Rangnes, CEO at Tieto.

"Tieto has a strong position in technological transformation and is well positioned for digital opportunities. At the same time, both Tieto and the entire industry are undergoing rapid changes, driven by AI. I am excited to join this fast-paced industry and believe that, with my broad experience across multiple businesses, I can contribute to the execution of Tieto's ambitious strategy. As a CFO, I will focus on ensuring profitable growth and value creation while I believe that it all starts with culture," states Juuso Pajunen.

"Juuso's extensive experience across a range of industries will significantly strengthen our leadership team as we continue to execute on Tieto's strategic priorities and transformation agenda. In today's fast-changing business landscape, the CFO plays a pivotal role in ensuring financial resilience, supporting strategic decision-making and delivering long-term shareholder value. I am very pleased to welcome Juuso to Tieto and look forward to working closely with him in the years ahead," says Endre Rangnes, CEO of Tieto.

Furthermore, effective 1 October 2026, Johan Enger Nygaard has been appointed as Managing Director of Tieto Tech Consulting and Bent Philipps as Managing Director of Tieto Indtech. They served in interim Managing Director positions in respective businesses since May 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Tommi Järvenpää, Head of Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 576 0288, tommi.jarvenpaa (at) tieto.com

Tieto Newsdesk, tel. +358 40 570 4072, news (at) tieto.com

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Tieto is a leading software and digital engineering services company with global market reach and capabilities. We provide customers across different industries with mission-critical solutions through our specialized software businesses Tieto Caretech, Tieto Banktech and Tieto Indtech as well as Tieto Tech Consulting business. Our around 13 000 talented vertical software, design, cloud and AI experts are dedicated to empowering our customers to succeed and innovate with latest technology.