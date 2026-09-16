Funding round led by Forgepoint Capital International brings total funding to $38 million

Investment accelerates Hackuity's mission to help security teams prioritize and remediate cyber risk at machine speed

Companies using Hackuity have reduced vulnerability noise to 0.01% and achieved savings of up to $1 million

Customers include Fortune 500 enterprises such as ENGIE and BPCE and leading MSSPs including Orange Cyberdefense

Hackuity, the leading AI-powered Vulnerability Operations Center (VOC), today announced a $19 million funding round led by Forgepoint Capital International, with participation from existing investors Bright Pixel, Bpifrance, and Seventure Partners. The investment brings Hackuity's total funding to $38 million and will accelerate product innovation, AI capabilities, and international expansion across Europe and Asia.

The funding comes as cybersecurity reaches a turning point. AI-powered discovery is fueling a "vulnerability tsunami": Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview alone identified 10,000+ high or critical severity flaws in under two months, 99% still unpatched.¹ Attackers are finding and exploiting weaknesses faster than defenders can fix them.

Traditional vulnerability management wasn't designed for this new reality. Despite heavy investment in detection tools, security teams remain overwhelmed by fragmented data, disconnected workflows, and a growing volume of findings. There are now 350,000 known Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs), up 20% year-on-year.² Teams struggle to identify what matters, coordinate remediation, and reduce risk before attackers strike.

This is exactly what Hackuity was built for.

Hackuity's AI-powered Vulnerability Operations Center helps enterprises transform millions of fragmented security findings into prioritized, coordinated remediation. By aggregating data from more than 130 security tools, enriching every finding with business and threat context, and orchestrating remediation across security, IT, and engineering teams, Hackuity enables organizations to focus on the vulnerabilities that create real business risk.

Powered by its proprietary risk scoring engine, Hackuity continuously analyzes vulnerability severity, exploitability, threat intelligence, asset criticality, and business impact to determine what to fix first. Customers see significant gains:

reducing critical vulnerabilities noise to 0.01%

improving mean-time-to-remediate by x3

automating up to 70% of their full exposure management activities

delivering $100Ks to $1M in savings

Patrick Ragaru, CEO and Co-Founder of Hackuity, said: "Hackuity was founded on a simple conviction: the volume of vulnerabilities would outpace any human's capacity to respond. Mythos simply validates that thesis, by making the scale of the tsunami impossible to ignore. Having Forgepoint, a globally recognized cybersecurity investor with unmatched sector expertise and a truly global network, lead this round is a strong signal that the market agrees. What we built before the wave arrived is exactly what enterprises need now that it's here: an agentic platform that automates prioritization and drives remediation at machine speed."

Damien Henault, Managing Director and Partner at Forgepoint Capital International, said: "Cybersecurity has entered a new era where AI is accelerating both attack and defense. Organizations can no longer rely on traditional vulnerability management approaches to keep pace with the speed and scale of modern threats. Hackuity is building the operational platform enterprises need to transform overwhelming amounts of security data into clear, actionable decisions. Patrick and the team have combined deep cybersecurity expertise with a bold product vision, making Hackuity exactly the kind of category-defining company we look to support."

Today, global organizations including ENGIE and BPCE rely on Hackuity to operationalize cyber exposure management and reduce risk faster.

Omar Abdelmoumen, Head of Cyber Defence at ENGIE, said: "The challenge isn't discovering vulnerabilities anymore but understanding which ones matter most and getting the right teams aligned to fix them before attackers can act. Hackuity gives us the operational clarity to prioritize, coordinate, and accelerate remediation across our global organization."

Hackuity also works with a growing ecosystem of systems integrators, resellers, and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to help enterprise organizations modernize their vulnerability operations.

Cyril Demonceaux, Head of Defense Center at Orange Cyberdefense, said: "Hackuity helps companies reduce their attack surface by transforming the complexity of vulnerabilities into clear priorities, allowing teams to focus on the risks that really matter. We've selected Hackuity in our Exposure Management portfolio and combined its expertise with ours to deliver a best-in-class value proposition to customers, bringing together advanced vulnerability prioritization and deep cybersecurity expertise to turn risk into actionable outcomes."

Notes to editors

https://www.anthropic.com/news/expanding-project-glasswing

https://jerrygamblin.com/2026/01/01/2025-cve-data-review/

About Hackuity

Hackuity is the leading AI-powered Vulnerability Operations Center (VOC) platform, helping organizations transform fragmented cyber exposure data into prioritized, actionable remediation.

As of 2026, Hackuity powers vulnerability operations for more than 6,000 users, helping them protect over 2 million assets and manage 1 billion findings. The platform brings together security findings and asset data from more than 130 security tools. This gives security, IT, and engineering teams a single view of the risks that matter most.

Combining AI-powered exposure prioritization, validation, remediation orchestration, and cross-functional collaboration, Hackuity empowers enterprises to operationalize Cyber Exposure Management and accelerate risk reduction at scale.

Trusted by global organizations across critical industries, Hackuity is helping define the next generation of cyber defense, where AI strengthens security teams' ability to stay ahead of increasingly AI-powered threats.

Headquartered in Lyon, France, with operations across Europe, Singapore, and the Middle East, Hackuity is backed by $38M of total funding from leading cybersecurity investors, Forgepoint Capital International, Bright Pixel, Bpifrance, and Seventure Partners. For more information, visit hackuity.io and follow Hackuity on LinkedIn.

About Forgepoint Capital

Forgepoint Capital is a leading venture capital firm that partners with transformative cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure software companies protecting the digital future. With the largest sector focused investment team, over $1 billion in AUM, and an active portfolio of more than 40 companies, the firm brings over 100 years of collective company-building expertise and its global Advisory Council of more than 100 industry leaders to support exceptional entrepreneurs advancing innovation globally. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and London with a presence in Madrid and Paris, Forgepoint is proud to help category-defining companies reach their market potential. For more information, visit forgepointcap.com and follow Forgepoint on LinkedIn.

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