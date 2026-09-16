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PR Newswire
16.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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TS Cyanergy's CE2 Engine Monitoring Platform Earns ABS Approval

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TS Cyanergy, Inc. today announced that its patent-pending CE2 Engine Monitoring Platform has received Product Design Assessment (PDA) approval from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) - a landmark validation of the company's wireless approach to engine performance, fuel consumption, and emissions monitoring for maritime and offshore operators.

The approval caps a rigorous, multi-phase review encompassing technical design assessment, product testing, documentation review, and cybersecurity evaluation. It confirms the CE2 platform meets ABS requirements for installation as a non-essential engine monitoring system aboard ABS-classed vessels and offshore installations.

As operators face mounting pressure to cut costs, improve asset reliability, and meet tightening emissions and environmental reporting requirements, real-time operational data has never mattered more. CE2 automates data collection and delivers fleet-wide visibility into engine performance - putting critical insight in operators' hands exactly when they need it.

"Our patent-pending wireless monitoring solution leverages advanced IoT technology to provide real-time access to engine diagnostics, fuel consumption data, emissions information, operating conditions, and maintenance warnings," said Mohammed Khambaty, Chief Technology Officer of TS Cyanergy. "It installs easily and integrates seamlessly into customer systems - at a fraction of the cost of established monitoring systems."

"This is a major step forward for our company and validates the vision behind CE2," said Steve Manz, Founder and President of TS Cyanergy. "The maritime and offshore industries face growing demands around fuel efficiency, emissions, reliability, and compliance. Our goal has always been a practical, cost-effective solution that delivers actionable information in real time. ABS approval is a powerful validation of both our technology and its value to the industry."

The approval strengthens Cyanergy's standing as a technology innovator advancing operational efficiency, sustainability, and compliance. Paired with the company's pending patent, it marks a key milestone in Cyanergy's strategy to deliver next-generation monitoring solutions across industries where reliability, efficiency, and data accuracy are essential.

About TS Cyanergy, Inc.

TS Cyanergy develops advanced technology that helps organizations monitor engine performance, fuel consumption, emissions, and operational efficiency. Through wireless monitoring, cloud-based analytics, and real-time reporting, Cyanergy equips customers to improve performance, cut costs, support compliance, and make better decisions across maritime, offshore, industrial, and power generation environments.

For more information, visit www.tscyanergy.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ts-cyanergys-ce2-engine-monitoring-platform-earns-abs-approval-302878400.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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