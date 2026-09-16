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PR Newswire
16.09.2026 09:06 Uhr
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Cohesity Introduces Agent Resilience to Protect and Recover AI Agent Infrastructure

Cohesity launches Agent Resilience with support for Amazon Bedrock, with Microsoft and Google platforms on the roadmap, and outlines a path to automate cyber resilience in Cohesity Data Cloud

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohesity, the leader in AI and data security, today introduced Cohesity Agent Resilience. This new Cohesity Data Cloud capability will discover, protect, and recover the infrastructure behind enterprise AI agents. The company also outlined its vision for Autonomous Cyber Resilience, which uses agentic workflows to automate its five-step cyber resilience framework: protect data, identity, applications, and agents; help ensure recoverability in all scenarios; remediate cyber and AI threats; practice application recovery; and optimise data and AI risk posture. In addition, the Cohesity AI Resilience Academy, a new, free, self-paced learning path within Cohesity Academy was launched. Taking 25 to 30 minutes it focuses on concepts rather than product configuration. Cohesity announced the new capability, vision, and academy today at Cohesity Catalyst.

Cohesity Agent Resilience: At launch, Cohesity Agent Resilience protects agent memory and configuration using the same snapshot architecture, immutable backups, and clean-room recovery that Cohesity customers already rely on to protect sensitive workloads and data across on-premises, cloud, and SaaS environments. It is available now to select customers; general availability targeted for the end of 2026

Cohesity Agent Resilience functions include:

  • Protect agent state: Protect agent memory and configuration with point-in-time recovery capabilities that help teams restore agents to a known-good state following memory corruption, misconfiguration, or malicious activity.
  • Protect what agents manage: Protect databases, file systems, and other services agents interact with, enabling precise recovery of affected resources when needed.

"Detection can tell you an AI agent went off course. It cannot undo the changes. Cohesity Agent Resilience provides a precise recovery path for both the agents and the resources they impact. Our vision for Autonomous Cyber Resilience is to use agentic workflows to reduce manual work from response and recovery," said Vasu Murthy, Chief Product Officer, Cohesity.

With the Autonomous Cyber Resilience model teams would define objectives through Cohesity Copilot rather than manually configuring policies across applications. The approach builds on the Cohesity RecoveryAgent, which orchestrates key parts of incident response and recovery and helps security and IT teams work from the same plan. Cohesity Maestro, with expanded capabilities expected later in 2026, will connect Cohesity's protection, response, and recovery capabilities to customers' preferred AI tools, including Claude, ChatGPT, and Gemini, as well as Cohesity Helios, the company's unified management console.

Product Availability

Cohesity Agent Resilience is now available to select customers. Customers can contact their Cohesity account team for details. Automated protection for newly discovered sensitive data is now available to customers with Cohesity Data Cloud Enterprise Edition and Cohesity DSPM.

Additional Resources

  • Cohesity Global Cyber Resilience Report (fifth annual, with Vanson Bourne)
  • Learn more about Cohesity Agent Resilience
  • Learn more about Cohesity's vision for Autonomous Cyber Resilience
  • Learn more about the Cohesity AI Resilience Academy

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cohesity-introduces-agent-resilience-to-protect-and-recover-ai-agent-infrastructure-302879467.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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