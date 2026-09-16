Dynatos & ISPnext: ISPnext and Dynatos join forces to create a leading European Source-to-Pay company

Combining technology, expertise and execution to help organisations create greater impact.

's-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ISPnext and Dynatos today announced that they are joining forces to create a leading European Source-toPay company.

Together, ISPnext and Dynatos combine expertise, technology and scale to create a leading European

Source-to-Pay company. The combined organisation brings together ISPnext's Source-to-Pay platform and Dynatos' Routty platform for e-invoicing and financial document automation, with the domain and implementation expertise to deliver them.

Together, we are building on the strategic partnership that ISPnext and Dynatos announced in June 2025. Over the past year, both organisations demonstrated the value of combining software, transformation expertise, implementation capabilities and e-invoicing technology. Bringing both organisations together is the logical next step in accelerating that strategy.

Customers increasingly expect more than software alone. They need trusted technology, specialist expertise and proven execution to improve procurement and finance outcomes. By joining forces, ISPnext and Dynatos are creating an organisation that can support customers more broadly throughout their transformation journey.

Keep what you trust. Gain access to much more.

For customers, continuity comes first. Existing relationships, agreements, support arrangements and ongoing projects remain unchanged. Customers can continue working with the people, expertise and service they trust today.

At the same time, the combined organisation creates access to broader expertise, stronger innovation capabilities and a wider European Source-to-Pay proposition. ISPnext continues to invest in its platform and product innovation. Dynatos contributes deep implementation expertise, finance transformation capabilities and Routty, its e-invoicing and e-delivery platform.

Together, the organisations combine expertise, technology and scale to help procurement and finance teams achieve more.

"Today marks an important milestone in our journey. By joining forces with Dynatos, we are combining technology, expertise and execution to create greater value for our customers. Joining forces allows us to innovate faster, broaden our capabilities and strengthen our position as a European leader in Source-to-Pay. Most importantly, it enables us to help customers create greater impact from procurement and finance."

Gustaf Tanate, CEO, ISPnext

"Dynatos has built a strong international organisation around finance and procurement transformation, e-invoicing and implementation excellence. Joining forces with ISPnext allows us to combine those strengths with a powerful Source-to-Pay platform and shared strategic ambition. Together, we can create more opportunities for customers, employees and partners across Europe."

Gert-Jan de Vries, CEO, Dynatos

ABOUT ISPNEXT

ISPnext is a European provider of Source-to-Pay software, helping more than 450 organisations improve procurement and finance through an intelligent, cloud-based platform. Supported by nextAI, ISPnext automates processes, delivers actionable insights and gives teams greater control over spend, suppliers, contracts and risk.

www.ispnext.com

ABOUT DYNATOS

Dynatos specialises in finance transformation, procurement excellence, e-invoicing, e-delivery, accounts payable automation, implementation and managed services. Its technology portfolio includes Routty, which supports international e-invoicing, e- delivery and compliance processes.

www.dynatos.com

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